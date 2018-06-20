Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 11 – June 18

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 30.

June 12

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 518 Doe Branch Road, Zionville.

June 13

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 336 Deerfield Road, Boone. The victim reported being hit in the head by a coworker.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 179 Beaverview Drive, Bristol, Virginia, was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 11.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 421 North Street, Bluefield, West Virginia, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1116 Excalibur Circle, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 157 Hillsboro Road, Blountville, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of failure to appear on misdemeanors. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 30.

June 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 166 Youngs Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 348 Yale Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: Aug. 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 10.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 6717 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with traffic violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 30.

June 15

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 998 Highway 321 N, Vilas. The victim reported receiving a telephone call from a fraudulent company.

INCIDENT: Fraud by impersonation was reported at 1772 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone impersonating Publisher’s Clearing House to obtain money.

INCIDENT: Burglary by non-forced entry was reported at 4051 Highway 194 N, Boone. The victim reported someone entering her home without permission.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 289 Johns Mountain Road, Vilas. The caller’s vehicle slid off the road and was damaged.

INCIDENT: Burglary by forcible entry was reported at Mystery Hill, 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock. A window and a door were reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 149 Green Acres Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane control. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 105 Tom Jackson Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 30.

June 16

INCIDENT: Burglary by forcible entry was reported at 1980 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A stove, a utility knife, a hammer and a paint sprayer were reported stolen. Four doors were reported as damaged.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property/Vandalism was reported at 580 Old Bristol Road, Boone. A large decorative boulder was removed from the victim’s property.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 100 Shulls Mill Road, Boone. The victim was injured from an accident involving a golf cart.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: Aug. 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure. He was already being held in the Watauga County Detention Center. Court date is unavailable.

June 17

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 251 Ray Estes Road, Boone. The victim reported being harassed by her neighbor.

June 18

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 5027 Rich Mountain Road, Boone. A metal pipe with residue was seized.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property/Vandalism was reported at 134 Mountain Bike Way, Boone. Decking and a handrail was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 2279 Silverstone Road, Zionville. The victim reported someone making purchases using the a card belonging to the victim’s deceased father.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone. The victim stated the offender stole his cell phone off the table.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 337 Lovette Homes Street, Millers Creek, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 132 Battle Cove, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 56, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $206. Court date is unavailable.