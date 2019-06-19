Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 10 – June 16

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 5:19 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 10

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 157 South Slope Loop, Unit 2, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 182 Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd. A flat-screen TV and purses, handbags, wallets were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and injury to real property were reported at 1281 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. A door was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Flee/Eluding arrest was reported during a traffic stop on Hubert Norris Road in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 131 Jones Street, Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 8507 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespassing and felony probation violation. Secured bond: $24,000. Court date: July 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,305. Court date: July 25.

June 11

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 344 Mustard Field Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 8600 U.S. Highway 421 S., Trade, was charged with hit and run and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 116 Canna Drive, Hayes, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1230 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Wilmington was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 2.

June 12

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license was reported during a traffic stop at 5791 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with flee/eluding arrest, driving with a revoked license and a registration plate not displayed. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date information is unavailable.

June 13

INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported at 141 Kim’s Way, Boone. Victim reported giving his social security number to an unknown person.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3305 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1119 Randolph Street, #125, Thomasville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3305 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.

June 14

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and fraud were reported at 140 Bambams Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 268 Ivan Trivett Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone entering his house through a basement door.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 296 Ricky’s Way, Boone. Victim reported a .410-gauge shotgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 3976 Smokey Creek Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a place/dwelling to manufacture/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 168 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was charged with felony flee/eluding arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. Secured bond: $17,500. Court date: July 17.

June 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 193 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville. The victim reported the emergency brake on a car not being set and the car damaged the porch.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 497 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $76,471. Court date: July 25.

June 16

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 268 Ivan Trivett Road, Vilas. The victim reported a truck was removed from his property without permission.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 10

INCIDENT: Impersonation was reported at Skyline National Bank, 189 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 115 Rogers Drive, Apt. 20, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1275 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Samsung Note 8 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 2791 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

June 11

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at the old Little Caesar’s building, 370 Watauga Village Drive, Unit B, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 996 S. Arant Street, Apt. 12A, Pageland, South Carolina, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4878 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 2175 Sugar Mountain Road, Newland, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

June 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 267 Windy Drive, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 435 Faculty Street, Apt. 2308, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone was charged with uttering a forged instrument. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 22.

June 13

INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at Eggers Law Firm, 737 W. King Street, Boone. An Apple iPhone 6 was reported lost.

June 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 323 Charlotte Ann Lane, 18 G, Boone. Cash was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An air mattress, two blankets, a battery fan and $315 in cash was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 316 Rabbit Run Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 300 Johnson Road, North Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $55. Court date: July 22.

June 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 624 Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

June 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2020 20th Street Place Northeast, Hickory, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

