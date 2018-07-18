Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 9 – July 16

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
July 9
INCIDENT: Trespassing and removing markers was reported at 625 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville. Someone was trespassing and removing property survey flags and markers.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
July 10
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 800 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 272 Doggett Road, Jefferson, was charged with breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, attempted larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 151 D and R Shook Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: Aug. 29.
July 11
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 11226 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Two mailboxes were reportedly destroyed.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1427 Old Turnpike Road, Boone. The entry doorjamb was reported damaged.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 797 Seven Oaks Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 27.
July 12
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2571 Longhope Road, Todd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 229 Blue Bird Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: Aug. 27.
July 13
INCIDENT: Use of false or counterfeit credit device was reported at 1310 Ben Miller Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported $3,290 stolen online.
INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at the intersection of Wilson Drive and Winklers Creek Road, Boone.
July 15
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported on Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
July 9
INCIDENT: Obtaining by false pretense/swindle was reported at 165 Robin Lane, Apt. 308, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 907 Laurel Road, Mountain City, was charged with larceny by employee. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 31.
July 11
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 176 Woodland Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 219 Green Street, #10, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 27.
July 12
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 231 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. E22, Boone. A router, modem and cable box were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 65, of 111 Bryce Way, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 135 Boone Creek Drive, Boone, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to sell/manufacture/deliver. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: Aug. 29.
July 13
INCIDENT: Forgery/uttering a legal document was reported at Comfort Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 244 Rabbit Run Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: Aug. 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 14 Lori Lane, Taylorsville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, speeding, driving with no registration, trespassing and larceny. Secured bond: $2,750. Court date: Aug. 6.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: Aug. 9.
July 14
INCIDENT: Damage to personal property, interfering with emergency communication and simple assault was reported at 271 Wallace Circle, Boone.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 27.
July 15
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Night Secrets, 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Lingerie was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: Aug. 23.