Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 9 – July 16

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Trespassing and removing markers was reported at 625 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville. Someone was trespassing and removing property survey flags and markers.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

July 10

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 800 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 272 Doggett Road, Jefferson, was charged with breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, attempted larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 151 D and R Shook Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: Aug. 29.

July 11

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 11226 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Two mailboxes were reportedly destroyed.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1427 Old Turnpike Road, Boone. The entry doorjamb was reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 797 Seven Oaks Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 27.

July 12

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2571 Longhope Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 229 Blue Bird Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: Aug. 27.

July 13

INCIDENT: Use of false or counterfeit credit device was reported at 1310 Ben Miller Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported $3,290 stolen online.

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at the intersection of Wilson Drive and Winklers Creek Road, Boone.

July 15

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported on Blowing Rock Road, Boone.