Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 8 – July 14

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 8

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville. The back glass of a vehicle was reportedly busted out.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 178 Westview Heights, Boone. Sound equipment was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 165 Red Bank Road, Unit B., Banner Elk. A doorframe was reportedly damaged.

July 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2817 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. NCDOT property was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 638 Adams Road, Mountain City, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 877 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with second-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 212 Montana Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $11,500. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 775 Hicks Hollow Lane, Elk Park, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 21.

July 10

INCIDENT: A vehicle accident was reported at Skateworld, 100 U.S. Highway 321 N., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tractor Supply, 2221 Old U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. Multiple clothing items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 352 Seven Oaks Road, Boone. The victim reported someone taking her vehicle without permission and wrecking it.

July 11

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 111 Roaring Fork Road, Todd. The victim reported someone taking her Toyota Corolla without her permission.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 11222 U.S. Highway 421 S., Trade, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 72, of 176 Montana Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and reckless driving. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 103 Ray Hamby Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: August 28.

July 12

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism were reported at 268 Bluebird Lane, Boone. The victim reported someone breaking into his house and damaging household goods.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 140 Nestle Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 12123 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a place/dwelling to manufacture/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: August 30.

July 13

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 185 Grover Norris Road, Zionville. The victim reported being defrauded in the purchase of a dog.

INCIDENT: Attempted larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported on the 200 block of River Road, Boone. A suspect attempted to steal water tubes and damaged property at Wahoo’s Adventures.

July 14

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 452 Pine Hill Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Tractor Supply, 2221 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. A DeWalt air filter was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A lost/stolen cell phone was reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. The victim reported that he may have lost his cell phone or it was stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 30.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Fishing lures and a ball cap were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of Boone was charged with larceny and trespassing. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 417 Wild Turkey Crossing, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 30.

July 9

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 26.

July 10

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Cheap Joe’s Art Supply, 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone. A coloring book was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 10

July 11

INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at Capone’s Pizza, 139 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Fubu shoes and yellow wire cutters were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 254 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 26.

July 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of Pine Street, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and consuming alcohol underage. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 26.

July 13

INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at Super 8 Hotel, 2419 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Taco Bell, 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An ID card was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 118 Rocky Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

July 14

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Capone’s Pizza, 139 New Market Centre, Boone.

