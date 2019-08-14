Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 30 – August 11

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:16 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 30

INCIDENT: A lost/stolen wallet was reported at 9258 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 848 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1025 Ball Branch Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 193 Doolie Road, Mooresville, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $4,253. Court date: August 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 183 Woodpecker Lane, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 130 Betty’s Circle, Lot 18, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 109 Appaloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

July 31

INCIDENT: Injury to lands were reported at 236 Pheasant Walk Way, Vilas. The victim reported trees being cut down and causing damage to the property.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 136 Virgil Day Road, Boone. A jacket and a cell phone were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 4884 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 118 Howard Winkler Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 120 Rochelle Oaks Road, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: September 3.

August 1

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 192 Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported fraudulent charges found on his bank statement.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2175 Meat Camp Road, Boone. A router, impact drill, PEX crimp tool, and a tool bag were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1279 Michael Road, Lexington, was charged with driving while intoxicated. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of1641 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 12.

August 2

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,090. Court date: August 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 497 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of Slabtown Road, Boone, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Phoenix Apt. 105, Boone, was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $12,000. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 72, of 665 Slabtown Road, Boone, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 24.

August 3

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 150 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest, speeding and felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $56,000. Court date: September 3.

August 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General Foscoe, 8979 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. AA batteries, hair bands, eye shadow, fake nails, skincare tool and mascara were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 308 Whispering Pines Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 83 Buena Vista Drive, Brevard, was charged with driving while intoxicated. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $131. Court date: August 6.

August 5

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1118 Archie Carroll Road, Boone. $650 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 1408 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with two counts of simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 553 Springs East Road, Lincolnton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A female suspect, 77, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 324 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 58, Bone, was charged with failure to pay monies. Secured bond: $387. Court date: September 26.

August 6

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 6024 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove.

August 7

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1169 Church Road, Boone. A deck porch post was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on the 2000 Block of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone. The victim reported someone cut his logs and stole them.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 100 Clark Castle Lane, Lot 10, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 9727 Kene Saw Court, Santee, California, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 13.

August 8

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 121 Paul Greer Road, Boone. The front driver window of a vehicle was broken.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 181 Bear Pen Ridge Park Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 519 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and habitual misdemeanor assault were reported at 124 Reas Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 268 Faculty Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.

August 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 7571 N.C. Highway 194 S., Banner Elk. The victim reported her cell phone being stolen twice.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 8 Cooper Lane, Wanchese, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 124 Reas Street, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female and habitual misdemeanor assault. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 30.

August 10

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 227 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone. A Subaru Impreza was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 926 New River Hills, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 550 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 655 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen vehicle was reported at 218 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk. A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen and was found on this property.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 20.

August 11

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny were reported at 163 Margot Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 396 Bluebird Lane, Boone. The victim reported someone running over her feet in the driveway.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

August 6

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 173 Leah Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit Card Fraud was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Financial transaction card theft was reported at PNC Bank, 1168 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

August 7

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, larceny, communicating threats, assault by strangulation and false imprisonment were reported at 267 Windy Drive, Apt. 4, Boone. A cell phone and $200 were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 207, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was charged with driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer, felony flee/elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 118 Middle Hill Road, Unit B, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, communicating threats, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, false imprisonment and assault by strangulation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

August 8

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Antiques on Howard, 199 Howard Street, Boone. Jewelry was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 2431 Old Highway 60, Purlear, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 24.

August 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Prescription slips were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 249 Wilson Drive, Apt. 3, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone was charged with trespassing and larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 414 Culbert Street, Mount Airy, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 306 Fox Run, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 20.

August 10

INCIDENT: Felony breaking and entering, injury to real property, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods were reported at Venus Salon, 324 Highway 105 Ext., Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of Boone was charged with felony breaking and entering, injury to real property and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $12,000. Court date: September 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 801 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 402 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

August 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of Boone was charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 276 Bob McNeill Road, West Jefferson, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 30.

