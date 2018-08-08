Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 29 – August 5

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
July 29
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 3668 N.C. Highway 16 South, Maiden, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
July 30
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 115 Long Street, Apt. 5, Boone. The offender fraudulently obtained a credit card in another person’s name.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $900. Court date: August 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Bond and court date information are unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 274 Hamby Lane, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 29.
July 31
INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 791 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A Stihl 18-inch chainsaw was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 165 V L Moretz Road, Deep Gap. A TV stand, couch, small dresser, curtains, kids shoes, coat rack and wooden shelf were all reported stolen. A door was taken off its hinges.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with injury to real property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 31.
August 1
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 424 Milton Moretz Road, Boone. A Worx electric chainsaw was reported stolen.
August 3
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 117 Meadows KOA Campground, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 100 Penley Road, Blowing Rock. A metal gatepost was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Cove Creek Elementary School, 930 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. A grass field was damaged by someone spinning their tires through the field.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 418 E. King Street, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 14.
August 4
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $14,500. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 790 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 14.
August 5
INCIDENT: Resisting arrest and harboring a fugitive was reported at 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 113 1st Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 3426 N. Glenn Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $675. Court date: September 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 172 Rock Creek Road, Creston, was charged with probation violation. Bond and court date information are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer and harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 150 Bill Wallace Road, Trade, was charged with not paying child support and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $8,003. Court date: August 27.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 308, Boone.
INCIDENT: Credit Card fraud was reported at 160 Den Mac Drive, 160B, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 12, Boone. A Trek Navigator bicycle and a bicycle lock were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 118 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 118 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date unavailable.
July 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at La Quinta Inn, 165 Highway 105, Boone. Clothes, an Adidas duffel bag, money, a Polaroid camera, a North Face backpack, driver’s license, PNC debit card, vehicle keys and a blue Kate Spade purse were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 120 Juniper Drive. A Social Security card, a driver’s license, two credit cards and a debit card were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 2944 146th Street, Flushing, New York, was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 16, of 659 Big Flatts Church Road, Fleetwood, was charged with a provisional license violation. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 29
August 1
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
August 2
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 122 Daniel Boone Drive Extension, Boone. A mountain bike was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 140 Forest Hill Drive, Boone. A phone charger and reading glasses were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A brown leather wallet containing cash, a driver’s license and a Bank of America debit card was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 159A Windy Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 29.
August 3
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Anna Bananas, 641 W. King Street, Boone. A sweatshirt was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at 299 Oak Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 415 Leclare Street, Hudson, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 10.
August 4
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm were reported at 323 Mountain Aire Lane, Apt. A, Boone. A Hi-Point 9MM handgun, an Xbox and credit cards were reported stolen.
August 5
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 12411 Meetinghouse Drive, Cornelius, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 138 Mountain Club Drive, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and underage possession of liquor. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 14.