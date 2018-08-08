Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 29 – August 5

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 3668 N.C. Highway 16 South, Maiden, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

July 30

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 115 Long Street, Apt. 5, Boone. The offender fraudulently obtained a credit card in another person’s name.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $900. Court date: August 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 274 Hamby Lane, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 29.

July 31

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 791 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A Stihl 18-inch chainsaw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 165 V L Moretz Road, Deep Gap. A TV stand, couch, small dresser, curtains, kids shoes, coat rack and wooden shelf were all reported stolen. A door was taken off its hinges.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with injury to real property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 31.

August 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 424 Milton Moretz Road, Boone. A Worx electric chainsaw was reported stolen.

August 3

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 117 Meadows KOA Campground, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 100 Penley Road, Blowing Rock. A metal gatepost was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Cove Creek Elementary School, 930 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. A grass field was damaged by someone spinning their tires through the field.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 418 E. King Street, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 14.

August 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $14,500. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 790 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 14.

August 5

INCIDENT: Resisting arrest and harboring a fugitive was reported at 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 113 1st Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 3426 N. Glenn Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $675. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 172 Rock Creek Road, Creston, was charged with probation violation. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer and harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 150 Bill Wallace Road, Trade, was charged with not paying child support and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $8,003. Court date: August 27.