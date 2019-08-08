Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 29 – August 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
No reports were available this week. Check back next week for crime reports from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office
- July 29
- INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Armed robbery and larceny were reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. An iPhone, cigarettes, Juul vape pods and a vape were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Shoplifting and uttering a forged instrument were reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 194 Summer Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Indecent exposure, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, simple assault and disorderly conduct were reported at Super 8 Motel, 2419 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 30.
- July 30
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and felony evading arrest. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1350 S. Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: August 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 740 Vernon Street, Daytona Beach, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: August 30.
- July 31
- INCIDENT: Assault inflicting serious bodily injury was reported at Speedway gas station, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 183 Buckshot Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving while impaired and running a stoplight. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 730 NE 20th Street, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with no vehicle insurance, expired registration, fictitious/altered tag, violating a domestic violence protection order, stalking and harassment. Secured bond: $30,750. Court date: August 26.
- August 1
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 127 Sports Club Lane, Apt. 124, Boone. A wooden picture frame, wooden dish, and table were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 806 Impala Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with impeding traffic and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 184 Fox Trail, Boone, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Cash bond: $100,000. Court date: September 3.
- August 2
- INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 281 Charlotte Ann Lane, #22, Boone. A Jurassic Park poster, various vehicle detailing equipment, a pressure washer, and an Apple modem were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at Boone Saloon 489 W. King Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 29.
- August 3
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Holiday Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone. A cell phone, two necklaces, a pair of slippers, a bracelet and various Mac cosmetics were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 196 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 15.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 10 Regency Square, Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with assault and battery. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.
- August 4
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Belles, 617 W. King Street, Boone. A bead bracelet, a black and white sports bra, two pairs of shoes and a pair of sandals were reported stolen.