Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 29 – August 4

Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:50 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



No reports were available this week. Check back next week for crime reports from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 29

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Armed robbery and larceny were reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. An iPhone, cigarettes, Juul vape pods and a vape were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting and uttering a forged instrument were reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 194 Summer Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Indecent exposure, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, simple assault and disorderly conduct were reported at Super 8 Motel, 2419 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 30.

July 30

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and felony evading arrest. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1350 S. Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 740 Vernon Street, Daytona Beach, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: August 30.

July 31

INCIDENT: Assault inflicting serious bodily injury was reported at Speedway gas station, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 183 Buckshot Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving while impaired and running a stoplight. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 730 NE 20 th Street, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with no vehicle insurance, expired registration, fictitious/altered tag, violating a domestic violence protection order, stalking and harassment. Secured bond: $30,750. Court date: August 26.

Street, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with no vehicle insurance, expired registration, fictitious/altered tag, violating a domestic violence protection order, stalking and harassment. Secured bond: $30,750. Court date: August 26. August 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 127 Sports Club Lane, Apt. 124, Boone. A wooden picture frame, wooden dish, and table were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 806 Impala Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with impeding traffic and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 184 Fox Trail, Boone, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Cash bond: $100,000. Court date: September 3.

August 2

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 281 Charlotte Ann Lane, #22, Boone. A Jurassic Park poster, various vehicle detailing equipment, a pressure washer, and an Apple modem were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at Boone Saloon 489 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 29.

August 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Holiday Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone. A cell phone, two necklaces, a pair of slippers, a bracelet and various Mac cosmetics were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 196 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 10 Regency Square, Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with assault and battery. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.

August 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Belles, 617 W. King Street, Boone. A bead bracelet, a black and white sports bra, two pairs of shoes and a pair of sandals were reported stolen.

Comments

comments