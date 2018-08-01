Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 23 – July 30

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported during a vehicle stop on Highway 421 North at the intersection of Adams Cemetery Road in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a vehicle stop on Highway 421 North in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 116 Red Wolf, Blowing Rock. The victim reported getting into a physical altercation at her home.

July 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 174 Lovie Presnell Road, Boone. Tools were reported stolen after the offender cut the lock off of a building.

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 504 Adirondack Drive, Boone. The victim reported someone taking out a credit card in her name.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 515 Junaluska Road, Boone. The victim reported being struck in the face and body.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1413 Merriman Street, Lenoir, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, no liability insurance, fictitious registration plate and failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: Aug. 29.

July 26

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 298 Seneca Drive, Boone. An unoccupied vehicle rolled into a tree.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: Aug. 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 324 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 56, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,456. Court date is unavailable.

July 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported on Broadstone Road near Blue Stone Wild in Banner Elk. An unknown object hit the window of a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1399 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: Aug. 8.

July 28

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 220 Sorrento Forest Drive, Blowing Rock, for a single vehicle auto accident.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Art of Living Retreat Center, 639 Whispering Hills Road, Boone. A wallet containing $400 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone selling an Xbox and an RCA flat screen TV without permission.

July 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 7466 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: Aug. 29.