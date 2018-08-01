Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 23 – July 30

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
July 24
INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported during a vehicle stop on Highway 421 North at the intersection of Adams Cemetery Road in Vilas.
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a vehicle stop on Highway 421 North in Vilas.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 116 Red Wolf, Blowing Rock. The victim reported getting into a physical altercation at her home.
July 25
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 174 Lovie Presnell Road, Boone. Tools were reported stolen after the offender cut the lock off of a building.
INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 504 Adirondack Drive, Boone. The victim reported someone taking out a credit card in her name.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 515 Junaluska Road, Boone. The victim reported being struck in the face and body.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1413 Merriman Street, Lenoir, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, no liability insurance, fictitious registration plate and failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: Aug. 29.
July 26
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 298 Seneca Drive, Boone. An unoccupied vehicle rolled into a tree.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: Aug. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 324 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 56, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,456. Court date is unavailable.
July 27
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported on Broadstone Road near Blue Stone Wild in Banner Elk. An unknown object hit the window of a vehicle.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1399 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: Aug. 8.
July 28
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 220 Sorrento Forest Drive, Blowing Rock, for a single vehicle auto accident.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Art of Living Retreat Center, 639 Whispering Hills Road, Boone. A wallet containing $400 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone selling an Xbox and an RCA flat screen TV without permission.
July 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 7466 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: Aug. 29.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Two bicycles were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at Papa John’s, 546 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at Magic Cycles, 140 S. Depot Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 375 Highway 105, Boone. A registration plate was reported stolen
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 139 Health Center Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. A HydraPak collapsible water bottle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Baymont Inn, 1075 Highway 105, room 415, Boone. Hydrocodone was reported stolen from the hotel room.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 264 Green Street, Boone. A diamond encrusted watch, a white gold diamond ring and a yellow gold diamond ring were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 29.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Tapp Room, 421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 517 Yosef Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1315 Conservatory Court, St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 29.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle was reported at Dougnet, 196 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence and liquor law violations. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 696 Deaton Street, Kannapolis, was charged with extortion. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: Aug. 27.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Boone Trail Motel, 275 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $200. Court date: Aug. 30.