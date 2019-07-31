Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 22 – July 28

Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:27 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 22

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 188 Red House Road, Blowing Rock. Various medications were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 175 Frank Mast Road, Banner Elk. $578.80 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Interfering with electronic monitoring device was reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone. An individual on probation removed an electric ankle monitor.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 145 Valley River Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $200. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1180 Hickory Hut Gap Road, Newland, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and conspiring to sell methamphetamine. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: August 26.

July 23

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Discovery Chevrolet, 2705 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

July 24

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 189 Calloway Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2577 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 646 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.

July 25

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1044 State View Road, Boone. A suspect reportedly wrote a bad check.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 4539 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $11,033. Court date: August 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 91 Minnie Lane, Bakersville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

July 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported in the woods across from Zippy’s on Bamboo Road in Boone. The victim reported a guitar and necklace being stolen from her tent.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 200 Winterberry Trail, Boone. A worker threatened the homeowner.

INCIDENT: Illegal dumping was reported at 149 Lofty View Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 230 Kings Ridge Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with civil contempt of court. Cash bond: $1,231. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 121-B Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $2,500. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 3101 Cold Springs Road S., Concord, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 30.

July 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 7, Boone. The victim reported their screen door being damaged by someone attempting to get into the residence.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the parking lot at Meadow Ridge Apartments in Boone. A laptop, disc golf equipment, and a wallet were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 908 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone.

July 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, o 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, Boone, was charged with writing bad checks. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with driving with a revoked license and fleeing/eluding. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 26.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 22

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Quilts, clothing and a leatherette journal were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Lost property was turned into the Boone Police Department at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Blue Bird Exchange, 240 Shadowline Drive, Unit AA5, Boone. Children’s clothing was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing and being intoxicated and disruptive was reported at Speedway, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 30.

July 23

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An 18 kt. ring with 1.08-carat diamond was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 183 Summer Drive, Lot 3, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 11.

July 24

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A speaker was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 190 Wood Circle, Apt. 4, Boone. A MacBook laptop was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An air conditioner was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 30 Leon Holder Lane, Elk Park, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, assault on a government official, failure to appear and four outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 26.

July 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 266 Bruce Shelton Boulevard, Boone. An HP touch tablet was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5709 Meyer Avenue, New Market, Maryland, was charged with failure to maintain lane control, careless and reckless driving and driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 142 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. 11, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 9.

July 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 592 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, was charged with injury to personal property and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.

July 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 180 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of 1826 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 30.

July 28

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. An Amazon Fire tablet, a ZTE Blade Max phone, a wallet containing a North Carolina identification and social security card and medicine were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An Asian Gold Necklace was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at Discovery Chevrolet, 2705 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

