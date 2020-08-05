Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 20 – August 2

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:54 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 18

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.

July 20

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 103 Cook Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Southern Agricultural Supply, 395 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A vehicle drove into a gate.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 4.

July 21

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 121 Charlie Dancy Road, Zionville. The victim reported giving the last four digits of his social security number to someone on the phone claiming to be the DEA.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Grandfather Campground in Banner Elk. The suspect assaulted his brother during an argument.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 327 Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer was reported at 304 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2560 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville. The call was placed over a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was charged with four counts of probation violation and two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: August 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 256 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 208 Maple Street, Jefferson, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 28.

July 22

INCIDENT: Identify theft was reported at 16740 Blue Ridge Parkway, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation and larceny. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: September 4.

July 23

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at the NCDOT office, 1989 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. A Stihl weed eater was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 184 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 4.

July 24

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 189 Summit Woods Drive, Apt. C2, Blowing Rock. The rear driver side window of a Jeep Cherokee was shattered.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 197 Knowles Haven Lane, Apt. 1, Boone. Money was exchanged for a fake rental ad.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Grandfather Campground B21, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 4.

July 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 237 Roby Eggers Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at the Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone. Three movies were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 370 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 416 Greer Lane, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: September 17.

July 26

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 352 Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 438 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 21

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 110 Ridgewood Drive, Apt. 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 145 Moretz Drive, Apt. 17, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone. An iPhone 11 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 479 Kellwood Drive Extension, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 308 Parker Hollow, Newland, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. She was held without bond. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 6.

July 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 3137 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest and having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $13,000. Court date: September 4.

July 23

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. Two cans of Four Loko and two Redd’s Wicked Apple were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported on West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 18.

July 24

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the wastewater treatment plant, 201 Casey Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 234 Meadowview Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 274 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 1545 Madison Street, Hollywood, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence, careless and reckless driving and possession of an open container. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 4.

July 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 29 Tatham Street, Andrews, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $27,000. Court date: August 31.

July 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 527 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: July 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

July 28

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 369 Blairmont Drive, Boone.

July 29

INCIDENT: Injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals was reported at Big Lots, 223 New Market Centre, Boone. Industrial air conditioning units were reported damaged with the copper wiring stolen.

July 30

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Jimmy John’s, 525 West King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 210 Windy Drive, Boone. A Roku TV stick and various phone charging cables were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 649 Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 534 Deer Park Road, Nebo, North Carolina, was charged with resisting arrest and drunkenness. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 18.

July 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 267 Tittle Trail, Mocksville, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 18.

August 1

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported on Wilson Drive in Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 107, Boone, was charged with drunkenness. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 500 North Main Street, #10, Drexel, North Carolina, was charged with trespassing and having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 201 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and having two outstanding warrants. He was held without bond. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 804 State Street, Marion, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.