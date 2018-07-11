Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 2 – July 9

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 12222 U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. A Honda generator, an air compressor and two weedeaters were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 319 Will Perry Road, Vilas. A skil saw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining money by false pretenses/swindle was reported at 5187 Sampson Road, Boone. The victim reported that the offender sent a false medical bill to the victim for $949.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 2301 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas. Three gas tanks and a Husqvarna weedeater was reported stolen.

July 3

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1568 Powder Horn Mountain Road, Deep Gap. Two stop signs were knocked down.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 174 Ruthies Road. Apt. 2, Boone. The victim reported someone busting a window.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and larceny was reported at 314 Bear Creek Lane, Deep Gap. The victim reported being wrestled to the ground and having medication stolen. 65 pills of oxycodone was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Driving while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine was reported at Dollar General, 12370 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville.

July 4

INCIDENT: Trespassing, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported at 146 Anderson Avenue, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4842 Highway 194 N., Boone. A black purse, two credit/debit cards, social security card and $22 was reported stolen after the victim said she left her purse on her car and drove off.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 896 Elk Creek Road, Darby, North Carolina, was charged with forgery and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: Oct. 10.

July 5

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 167 Sam’s Lane, Zionville. The victim reported someone using her credit card online without permission.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3608 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap. An Arctic Cat ATV was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 842 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 30.

July 6

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 314 Thorn Tree Drive, Boone. A refrigerator and an air conditioning unit was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 633 Stout Road, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 210 Howards Creek Road #2, Boone, was charged with trespassing and violating a court order. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 411 Huffman Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. He was held without bond. Court date: July 31.

July 7

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 123 Lynn Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported someone entering the property after being evicted.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 268 Mallard Lane, Apt. 9, Boone. The victim reported her residence being broken into.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1087 Deck Hill Road, Boone, was charged with a noise ordinance violation. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 10236 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

July 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 365 Grandfather Road, Banner Elk. Six knives, two flashlights and a black tablet was reported stolen. The victim said someone attempted to break into the house by trying to get into the attic from the porch.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 5544 Bamboo Road, Boone. Vehicle parts valuing $12,000 and lawn and gardening equipment was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 163 Moore Mountain Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 103 McNab Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 593-B Pinnacle Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was held without bond. Court date: Aug. 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 7726 Sardis Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 27.