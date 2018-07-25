Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 16 – July 23

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 742 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A red rocking chair was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1055 Slabtown Road, Zionville. The victim reported prescription medications being stolen from her mailbox.

July 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 185 Swindlers Ridge Road, Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: Aug. 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1351 Old North Road, Lenoir, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, damaging a coin/currency machine and breaking into a coin/currency machine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,020. Court date: Aug. 28.

July 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 438 B’s Nest Road, Vilas. An Igloo cooler was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3422 Highway 105 South, Boone. A package containing motorcycle gloves was reported stolen from the victim’s mailbox.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1543 Brown’s Chapel Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported at 3884 Highway 194 N., Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 70, of 340 SW. 55th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

July 19

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 Highway 421 N., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 550 Lois Lane, Banner Elk. The victim reported two credit cards being used to make fraudulent charges.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 663 Doe Branch Road, Todd, was charged with not paying child support. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1817 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of not paying child support and probation violation. Secured bond: $9,866. Court date: Sept. 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 223 Cooper Fork Lane, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: Aug. 3.

July 20

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 4758 Meat Camp Road, Todd. The officer involved reported that he had fallen on some gravel.

INCIDENT: Online fraud was reported at 367 Woodhaven Trail, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 8507 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with driving with a revoked license, reckless driving to endanger and fleeing/eluding arrest. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

July 21

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 296 Shore Drive, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Sept. 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1762 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Sept. 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 105 Tom Jackson Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: Aug. 8.

July 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: Aug. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Banner Elk was charged with probation violation. Bond and court date information are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1336 Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: Sept. 6.