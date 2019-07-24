Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 15 – July 21

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 4:57 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 15

INCIDENT: Failure to return rental property was reported at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 170 Clear Sky Trail, Unit R2-B, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license was reported during a traffic stop at 800 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 3565 Majestic View Place, Lenoir, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1620 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support and larceny. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 8.

July 16

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 337 Rhyne Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: August 30.

July 17

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 422 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported the suspect threatening to take her dog.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone. A Honda Pilot was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with motor vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 30.

July 18

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 440 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove. A Beanie Baby collection and various kitchen and cooking items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 2025 Presnell School Road, Banner Elk, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 446 Seven Devils Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence. She was held without bond. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 4085 Veckys Drive, Lenoir, was charged with aggravated assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1281 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 483 Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 9.

July 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1846 Forest Grove Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 16.

July 20

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at 430 Mesa Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 1139 Silverstone Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 11337 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 1520 W. King Street, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 328 Charlie Hicks Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 10.

July 21

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1656 Meat Camp Road, Boone. The victim reported someone ramming his Dodge Dakota and causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 509 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 315 Rabbit Run Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery and two counts of injury to personal property. She was held without bond. Court date: August 30.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 219 Crossing Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 324 Highway 105 Ext., Suite 8, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 136 Ivy Drive, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, uttering forged instrument, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, PWIMSD a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling to manufacture/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $33,574. Court date: August 6.

July 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. Oxycodone was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing, attempted larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny were reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. Newport cigarettes and various alcoholic beverages and meat products were reported stolen.

July 17

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Three pairs of women’s shoes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 351 Pinnacle Drive, Boone, was charged with breaking/entering a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 394 Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and manufacturing marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 116 Herring Loop, Apt. 104, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 26.

July 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 927, Boone. A bicycle and a bike lock were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Financial card fraud, financial card theft, and larceny were reported at 231 N. Depot Street, Boone. A wallet and debit card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny and conspiracy were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A hoverboard and a 55-inch television were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle was reported on Tracy Circle in Boone. A JVC radio, assorted CDs, assorted vehicle fluids, various tools, and a roadside emergency kid were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 421 Tire, 1790 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Various vehicle tired were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 117 Hickory Lane, Linville, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 26.

July 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 373 Critcher Meadows Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

July 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 144 Skyview Drive, Boone. A white beach hat was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 4297 Highway 105 S., Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, registration plate light violation, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 2917 Golden Oak Court, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while impaired, failure to comply with restrictions, driving with an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired inspection and inspired tag. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.

