Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 13 – July 19

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4:19 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. July 13

INCIDENT: Tax fraud was reported at 546 Crocker Road, Unit A, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 202 Hidden Forest Trail, Todd. Mail was stolen from the victim’s mailbox.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 8464 U.S. Highway 321 North, Unit 1, Sugar Grove. A gate was pulled from the ground and a fence was torn down.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 3586 Old U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: September 18.

July 14

INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported at 2459 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4022 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas. Money was stolen from a drawer.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 219 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20 of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 7.

ARREst: A male suspect, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 18.

July 15

INCIDENT: Damage to property and trespassing were reported at 136 Spring Hope Drive, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 1802 North Pine Run Road, Boone. A light pink iPhone 8 with a pink case was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 2652 Rose Place, Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitor device. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: September 18.

July 16

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 120 N.C. Highway 194 South, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding felony warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 121 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: September 4.

July 17

INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at 6964 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap. The victim reported someone killing his dog.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with two counts of assault a government official/employee. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of Boone was charged with driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with a fictitious title, and driving a vehicle with no registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 3201 Beneva Road, Unit 102, Sarasota, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

July 18

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 7009 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 173 Graduate Lane, Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while impaired and driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled tag. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 403-7 Friendship Cross Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, resisting a public officer, possessing a fraudulent ID, driving with no operator’s license, driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and driving with an open container. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 70, of 236 Big Pine Point, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 7.

July 19

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and harassing phone calls were reported at 3715 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 13

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Shoe Department inside Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Reebok shoes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 308 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1280 Old Johns River Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 184 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 28.

July 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 155 Campus Ridge Drive, Apt. 9, Boone. A Kona Hardtail bicycle and a Boone Bike water bottle were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1212 Old Toe River Road, Newland, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 9.

July 15

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 257 Ivy Terrace Drive, Boone. A tennis ball slingshot, a Garmin GPS, a Pontiac jack stand, and phone chargers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 186 Cecil Miller Road, Boone. A Garmin GPS, a Michael Kors handbag, an iPhone 6, and a Starbucks gift card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 361 University Hall Drive, Boone. A Nintendo Switch was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 204, Boone. Two checks, a spare battery, and Dewalt tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 165 Herring Loop, Apt. 202, Boone. Sunglasses, money, a sunglasses case, and a car phone charger were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 470 Walter Edmisten Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and operating a vehicle without a rearview mirror. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1073 Bulldog Road, Trade, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 733 Palm Drive, Aiken, North Carolina, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, fleeing/eluding arrest, and fictitious registration plate. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 18.

July 16

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 165 Herring Loop, Boone. A five-gallon oil pan, a dent puller, jack stands, car jack, and four-way lug wrench were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 4.

July 17

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk inside Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Clothes were reported stolen.

July 18

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A case of Natty Daddy Seltzer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at Hardee’s, 344 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 349 Leola Sreet, Boone. A Michael Kors wallet, a debit card, an NC ID card, and social security card were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with littering and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $1,300. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 4857 Range Ridge Road, Claremont, was charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

July 19

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 104 Winter Drive, Boone.