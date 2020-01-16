Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 6 – January 13

Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:08 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 6

INCIDENT: An order for arrest was reported at 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 1684 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tennessee, was brought in on two felony fugitive warrants. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2196 Turbeville Road, Alton, Virginia, was charged with being a habitual felon. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 6.

January 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 150 Houston Harmon Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 122 South Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1410 Poteat Court, Apt. A4, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1902 Whisenant Road, Patterson, North Carolina, was charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny and injury to real property. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 125 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 228 31 st Avenue Court Northeast, Hickory, was brought in on an outstanding fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 14.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Quality Plus Gas, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas. A wire was reportedly ripped off the side of the building.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. She was held without bond. Court date: January 8.

January 9

INCIDENT: A DOA was reported at 491 Green Briar Road, Boone. The victim passed away from natural causes.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $3,839. Court date: January 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 133 Boone Dock Street, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 104, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug screening. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 14.

January 10

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone. A Ford Truck was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and communicating threats were reported at 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas. The victim reported the suspect punching a hole in an already broken door and letting himself in.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 330 Lams Way, Vilas. Mail was reportedly stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 655 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of breaking or entering, two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, driving with a revoked license, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of larceny after breaking/entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female. Secured bond: $70,000. Court date: February 14.

January 11

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 1275 Snaggy Mountain Boulevard, Boone. 11 firearms were reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 254 Dark Hollow Road, Boone. A wire fence and post were reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 110 Quail Ridge Road, Unit A, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 9.

January 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 506 Teaberry Hills, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, o 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on three orders for arrest. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: March 4.

January 13

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 4011 Delgado Drive, New Orleans, was charged with driving under the influence. She was held without bond. Court date: February 21.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 6

INCIDENT: Counterfeit currency was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 23, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 300 Harris Street, Lot 16, Jacksonville, Alabama, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and rear lamps violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and possession of stolen goods/property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 23, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date information is unavailable.

January 7

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at 134 Mac Street, #6, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 268 Perkinsville Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.

January 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone. Credit/Debit cards, gift cards, money, a purse and an iPod touch were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 680 Fall View Lane, Apt. 1, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.

January 9

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at ABC Store of Boone, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Alcohol was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tucker’s Café, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 185 Faculty Street, Boone. A Diamondback bicycle, a bike lock and cable were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 235 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was brought in on six outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: February 14.

January 10

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An NC license plate, DFR-3241 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 139 Hampton Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. She was held without bond. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: March 9.

January 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 432 Hunter Lane, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 178 Howard Street, Apt. A, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

January 12

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 110 Overlook Drive, Boone. Various gift cards and prescription glasses with case were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, o 1776 U.S. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 14.

