Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 5 – January 13

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 109 Fairground Street, Apt. B12, Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 284 Frank Hodges Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 770 Rush Branch, Sugar Grove, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

January 6

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at 238 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

January 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3454 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. Construction equipment was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Old Cove Creek School, 207 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove. A vehicle was damaged by another vehicle in the parking lot.

January 8

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Wash Me Car Wash, 4858 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Domestic assault was reported at 111 Paul Critcher Drive, Boone.

January 9

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 712 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk. A moped was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 1065 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1065 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone.

January 10

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 255 Oak Grove Road, Bone. A Subaru Legacy was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2655 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats. Secured bond: $270,000. Court date: January 28.

January 12

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. A Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen.

January 13

INCIDENT: A medical call for service was reported at 2103 Brown’s Chapel Road, Boone.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone. An iPhone 7 and Otter Box case were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 276 Oak Street, Apt. 2, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 505 Rose Avenue, Johnson City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 4.

January 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, o 276 Oak Street, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. He was held without bond. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 804 State Road, Marion, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 25.

January 9

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Nicorette Gum was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 328 Clint Lewis Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 832 Panorama Drive, Todd, was charged with resist, delay and obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 956 Jordan V. Cook Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 203 Pine Street, Apt. 202A, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 229 E. King Street, #9, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and underage consumption of alcohol. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 212 Apple Way Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $300. Court date: February 26.

January 10

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 271 Wallace Circle, Boone. A skateboard, television, money, debit card and shoes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A slow cooker, a Keurig Elite Brewer, Mobil 1 filter, spray paint, black paint, air filter and ann Idea Centre computer were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 373 Margo Road, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 10478 Highway 16 N., Millers Creek, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespassing and remove/destruct/deactivate security. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: February 26.

January 11

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. A Nintendo DS and Nintendo DS games were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 13033 Highway 88 W., Creston, was charged with larceny, improper lane change and no operator’s license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 2.

January 13

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Pedalin’ Pig, 2968 Highway 105, Boone.

