Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 4 – January 10

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- January 4
- ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 2137 Parker Eller Road, Lansing, was served a criminal summons. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- January 5
- INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 136 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported someone approaching him with a handgun and blocking him in with a vehicle.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 40 Sanders Road, Wilmington, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $100. Court date: February 11.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 67, of 206 N. Pinnacle Ridge, Beech Mountain, was charged with communicating threats. She was held without bond. Court date: February 8.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 111, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- January 6
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 108 Darby Court, Unit A, Boone. Building materials were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 104, Boone, was charged with driving without a license and driving with an expired tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 4435 Calico Road, Apt. 2, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 7.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 261 Fairplains Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 23.
- January 7
- ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 376 Goldie Crawford Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with driving without a license and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 5351 Highway 194, Banner Elk, was charged with felony probation violation and violating a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and having a fictitious registration plate. He was held without bond. Court date: January 13.
- January 8
- INCIDENT: Trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon were reported at 896 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 8173 Old. U.S. Highway 421, Zionville, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 19.
- January 9
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1346 Tater Hill Road, Zionville. The victim reported both passenger side tires being slashed on her vehicle.
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a building were reported at 9044 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported his residence being broken into, the interior of the house was spray painted and numerous items stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 606 Moretz Road, Boone. A television, record player, hiking boots and clothes were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 71, of 516 Mosely Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 23.
- January 10
- INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 401 Ridge Haven Parkway, Banner Elk. Renters left a firearm inside the residence when leaving.
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and felony larceny were reported at Antiques on Main, 109 Aho Road, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. The victim reported window being busted out and coins taken from the register.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 135 Lovette Homes Street, Millers Creek, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 10.
- January 4
- INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Hardin Creek Timber Frame & Millwork, 335 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone. A 2016 Isuzu was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 190 Eli Hartley Drive, #110, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- January 5
- ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 121 Church Street, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 8.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.
- January 6
- INCIDENT: Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Hampton Inn & Suites, 1252 U.S. Highway 421, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at the intersection of Greenway Road and Deck Hill Road in Boone. A North Carolina registration plate was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Cregger Company, 118 Spruce Street, Boone.
- January 7
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Under the Sun, 603 W. King Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. An iPhone XR, an iPhone wallet case, a debit card and an NC driver’s license were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 5357 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, North Carolina, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 17.
- January 8
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.
- January 9
- ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.