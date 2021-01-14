Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 4 – January 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 2137 Parker Eller Road, Lansing, was served a criminal summons. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 111, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 67, of 206 N. Pinnacle Ridge, Beech Mountain, was charged with communicating threats. She was held without bond. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 40 Sanders Road, Wilmington, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $100. Court date: February 11.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 136 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported someone approaching him with a handgun and blocking him in with a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 261 Fairplains Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 4435 Calico Road, Apt. 2, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 104, Boone, was charged with driving without a license and driving with an expired tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 108 Darby Court, Unit A, Boone. Building materials were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and having a fictitious registration plate. He was held without bond. Court date: January 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 5351 Highway 194, Banner Elk, was charged with felony probation violation and violating a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 376 Goldie Crawford Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with driving without a license and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 8173 Old. U.S. Highway 421, Zionville, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 19.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon were reported at 896 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.

January 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1346 Tater Hill Road, Zionville. The victim reported both passenger side tires being slashed on her vehicle.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a building were reported at 9044 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported his residence being broken into, the interior of the house was spray painted and numerous items stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 606 Moretz Road, Boone. A television, record player, hiking boots and clothes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.