Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 28 – February 3

Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 28

INCIDENT: A North Carolina vehicle license plate, PKK-5813 was reported stolen at 304 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 2, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1399 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: February 28.

January 29

INCIDENT: Counterfeit money was reported at Quality Plus Gas Station, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. A counterfeit $100 was handed to the employee.

INCIDENT: Interfering with an electronic monitoring advice was reported at Baymont Inn, 1075 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 150 Paul Greer Road, Apt. 1, Boone. Five rings, a blue silk robe and silver pearls were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 28.

January 31

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft, resisting a public officer and driving without a license were reported at 124 Beck Court, Boone. A Toyota 4-Runner was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 633 Stout Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear, communicating threats and injury to real property. Secured bond: $4,300. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 42835 Will Road, Norwood, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 214 Watson Street, Boone, was charged with motor vehicle theft and driving without a license. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 26.

February 1

INCIDENT: Interfering with an electronic monitoring device was reported at 133 N. Water Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 196 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported two tires slashed on her Nissan Sentra.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 294 Marion Thomas Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 28.

February 2

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 5800 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 272 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $200. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 300 Mountain View Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $330. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 230 Blue Meadow Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $901. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $350. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $190. Court date: March 1.

February 3

INCIDENT: Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 1000 Scenic Drive, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove. A front windshield of a Toyota Camry was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported during a traffic stop at Earth Fare, 178 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 367 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 253 Grandfather Farms Road, Banner Elk, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,120. Court date: February 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1656 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $38,712 Court date: March 1.





The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 28

INCIDENT: Larceny and motor vehicle theft were reported at 259 Furman Road, Apt. 118, Boone. A Ford Freestyle and liquor were reported stolen.

January 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2316 Shadow Valley Road, Apt. G, High Point, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 28.

January 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowe’s Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. 12 pounds of grass fed whole beef tenderloin were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 133 Boone Docks Street, #6, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 164 Hanging Rock Villas, Apt. 322, Seven Devils, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 115 Marshall Lane, Wilkesboro, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 18.

January 31

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A North Carolina vehicle license plate FAX9201 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 115 Marshall Lane, Wilkesboro, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 18.

February 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 773 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 429 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. An 8-foot trailer was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 474 Fishing Creek Arbor Road, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 210 B Street, Lansing, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and driving with an open container. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 2

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and assault on a female were reported at Mountaineer Village, 386 Yosef Drive, Apt. 3, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1414 Greggs Branch Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 443 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize/injure and assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 2621 Playmore Beach Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 28.

February 3

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 190 Eli Harley Drive, Boone. A Barnes & Noble gift card, a Walmart gift card and a high school ID from Eugene Ashley High School were reported stolen.

Comments

comments