Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 27 – February 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- January 27
- INCIDENT: Larceny, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 420 George Wilson Road, Boone. The victim reported checks being stolen and using a forged name to receive cash.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 240 South Pine Run Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: February 27.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 176 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 21.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 337 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 9.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1351 Pine Branch Road, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 21.
- January 28
- INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at 160 Parkway School Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 381 Clark Swift Road, Vilas.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 4.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 125 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with sexual battery. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.
- January 29
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 225 Hampton Glade Road, Unit 1, Blowing Rock.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 2461 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk, was charged with cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 19.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 9.
- January 31
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 126 Parkwood Circle, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 998 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: March 13.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 21 Saddle Hills Road, Unit 2, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $300. Court date: March 20.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 21.
- February 1
- ARREST: A female suspect, 56, of 275 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 7.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 13.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 2011 Flat Rock Road, Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.
- February 2
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 248 McCrarry Place, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 2.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 185 Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 20.
- February 3
- INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 716 Smith Road, Deep Gap. Threats were communicated over Facebook.
- No reports available.