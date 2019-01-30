Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 21 – January 27

Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:48 am

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 22

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 117 Abberly Court, Apt. A, Boone. A signpost and sign were reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud and financial card forgery. Secured bond: $197,500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 7.

January 23

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported at the 700 block of Isenhour Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license and driving without a tail lamp was reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Wilson Drive and Winklers Creek Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 2145 Three Mile Highway, Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 264 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 799 Love Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 11.

January 24

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Plan B, 116 Meat Camp Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Abandoned property was reported at 467 Monarch Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 336 Mulberry Cove Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, o 1024 Wheeling Mobile Home Park, #2, Hudson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: March 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 317 Grand Boulevard, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 26.

January 25

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 247 Rocky Maple Avenue, Boone. A suspect made a fake ID photo for the victim and applied for credit cards.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop at 1818 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported t 742 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. Various items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 17777 U.S. Highway 70, Marion, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1408 Robbins Drive, Lenoir, was charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: February 13.

January 26

INCIDENT: Hit and run and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 2004 N.C. Highway 194 S., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine was reported at Parkway School Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 4129 Old Glory Road, Concord, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

January 27

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 139 Howards Creek Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A Burton Clash Snowboard, a Rosignol Contrast Snowboard and a 5150 Express Snowboard were reported stolen.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 369 Madison Avenue, Apt. 306, High Point, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 24.

January 23

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Hampton’s Body Shop, 169 Boone Docks Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and concealment of merchandise were reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 310 Sandy Flatts Drive, Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering and misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

January 24

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga County High School, 300 Go Pioneer Drive, Boone. A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch games and earbuds were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 190 Ivy Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 8

January 25

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and forgery were reported at Life Store Bank, 1675 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 436, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, 1399 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 913, Boone, was charged with larceny by substitution and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Summit Street, Apt. A, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2004 N.C. Highway 194 S., Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, making an unsafe movement, careless and reckless driving, hit and run and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 26.

January 26

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 317 Grand Boulevard, Unit B, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard Apartments, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $300. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5150 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 188 Ivy Terrace Drive, #301, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 12.

January 27

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 262 Bear Trail, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5748 Johnston Court, Climax, North Carolina was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and had an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 963 Norwood Street, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

