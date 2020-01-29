Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 20 – January 26

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 4:53 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 21

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 10767 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 453 Tambra Way, Vilas. A package and mail were stolen from the mailbox.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 2894 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. $719.68 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 130 Poplar Grove Road Connector, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 909 Hillard Lane, Lincolnton, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1496 Tin Lane, Lincolnton, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 7.

January 22

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 155 Culps Drive, Boone. A Subaru Forester was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 162 Loy Lane, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 965 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1259 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. Five hidden driveway signs were reported stolen.

January 23

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 142 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $315. Court date: February 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1116 Long Boat Drive, Hollywood, Florida, was charged with possession with the intent sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 342 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 308, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: March 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of Boone was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: March 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 21.

January 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 336 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with simple domestic assault. He was held without bond. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 269 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with simple domestic assault. She was held without bond. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 343 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 108 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 201 West Gum Log Road, Warne, North Carolina, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,358. Court date is unavailable.

January 25

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 623 Red Tailed Hawk Road, Banner Elk. Miscellaneous mail items and packages were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 152 Kyle’s Path, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

January 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 815 Center Court Drive, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 21.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 20

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Highland Hills Motel, 2748 Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 3869 Big Flatts Church Road, Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 9.

January 21

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 244 Shadowline Drive Boone. An iPhone 6s and phone case were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 303 Sugar Top Drive, Sugar Mountain, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 13.

January 22

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Farmer’s Rental and Power Equipment, 678 Highway 105 Extension, Boone. A Dewalt multi-tool was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 261 Eastview Avenue, Boone.

January 23

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A laser level was reported stolen.

January 24

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Coyote Kitchen, 200 Southgate Drive, Boone. A kitchen mat was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 404 Hidden Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and drug/narcotic violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 267 Rings Road, Fleetwood, was charged with public drunkenness and simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 21.

January 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5805 McChesney Drive, Charlotte, was charged with larceny and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 13.

A male suspect, 22, of 146 Straight Street, Boone, was charged with larceny and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1702 Cool Springs Road, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and making in improper turn. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 13.

January 26

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 437 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Burton snowboard and Burton snowboard boots were reported stolen.

