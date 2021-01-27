Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 18 – January 24

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 5:14 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 19

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 727 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was brought in on an order or arrest. Cash bond: $6,694. Court date: February 9.

January 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of Boone was brought in on a fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1314 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 301 Highland Avenue, Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: February 23.

January 21

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 580 Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock. Three checks were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 27, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. She was held without bond. Court date: February 23.

January 22

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 154 Calloway Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and felony larceny were reported at 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville. A television and a Play Station 4 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 265 Wren Way Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having a fictitious/altered registration card/title. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1204 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 438 Douglas Drive, Damascus, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 189 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 23.

January 23

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 1371 Silverstone Road, Zionville. A television was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 779 Ball Branch Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 23.

January 24

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 226 Martin Lane, Boone. The victim gave money to the suspect to buy food but the suspect never returned.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2861 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 18

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 22, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. She was held without bond. Court date: March 11.

January 19

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

January 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 703 Valley Cay Drive, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 3838 Crestridge Drive, Charlotte, was charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations, stolen property offenses and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 8343 Viewpoint Lane, Cornelius, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 23.

January 22

INCIDENT: Larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Household goods were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 389 Yosef Drive, Boone.

January 23

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 221 Jefferson Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 137 Stonybrook Court, Unit A1, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 23.

January 24

INCIDENT: Simple assault and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at 359 Old E. King Street, Boone.