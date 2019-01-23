Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 14 – January 20

Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 3:12 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 14

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 5946 Bamboo Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest for driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 5539 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Secured bond: $30,500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 206 Hemlock Hills Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 29.

January 15

INCIDENT: Larceny by employee and embezzlement were reported at Corbin Builders & Development Inc., 317 The Meadows, Boone

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 573 Preacher Blackburn Road, Todd, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of Boone was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 5138 Taylor Farm Road, Lenoir, was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 17.

January 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 3849 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $232. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 112 Nellis Townsend Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

January 17

INCIDENT: Stolen property was reported at 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 155 Jackson Ridge Road, Boone. A suspect took a wallet from a vehicle.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1200 Archie Carroll Road, Boone. A suspect took items from a thrift store.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1242 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 6.

January 18

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 526 Deck Hill Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 4129 N.C. Highway 194 N., Apt. 4, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 144 Mountain View Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: February 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 11.

January 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 5660 U.S. Highway 23, Mars Hill, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 6102 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 150 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 790 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 627 Fairview Church Road, Spruce Pine, was charged with resisting a public officer and consuming alcohol under 21. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 28.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 501 Oak Street, Boone. 120 coffee K-cups, 36 AA batteries and 10 pounds of chocolate powder were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 7015 Newtown Road, Waxhaw, was charged with resist/delay/obstructing a public officer and pulling a false fire alarm. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 26

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 293 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 26.

January 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Go Postal, 207 New Market Centre, Boone. A price book and confidential form were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and assault on a female were reported at 620 Madison Avenue, #204, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1335, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and expired registration. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 732 Acropolis Way, Apt. 203, Frederick, Maryland, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1108 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 18.

January 17

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at University Highlands, 289 Ambling Way, Boone.

January 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 489 W. King Street, Boone. A canvas tote bag and a wallet were reported stolen

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1555 W. King Street, Apt. L, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

January 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 76, of 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 105, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

January 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 206 Suncrest Drive, Bristol, Virginia, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 26.

