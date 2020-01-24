Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 13 – January 20

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- January 13
- INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 104 North, Boone. A 1999 Ford F-150 was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 120 Paul Greer Road, Boone. The victim’s Kia Forte had a busted rear window.
- INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 5148 Sampson Road, Lenoir. A Ford Ranger XLT was recovered.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 14.
- January 14
- ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2321 Sunk Mountain Lane, Lenoir, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 12.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 14.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1776 U.S. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.
- January 15
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 367 Copperhead Road, Vilas. The victim reported a package being stolen from her mailbox.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 14.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 191 North Pine Lane, Fleetwood, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 2.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 257 Sleepy G Lane, Wilkesboro, was charged with communicating threats, harassing phone calls and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $28,000. Court date: March 2.
- January 16
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1290 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. Damage to a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 216 Straight Fork Farm Road, Deep Gap. The suspect gave the victim’s Honda four-wheeler to someone else.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1414 Greggs Branch Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 21.
- January 17
- INCIDENT: Possession of pyrotechnics, failure to extinguish fire and setting fire to woods/land/fields were reported at 4000 Sampson Road, Lenoir.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 14.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 121 Mockingbird Lane, Nebo, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 7.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $288. Court date: January 22.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.
- January 18
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 630 U.S. Highway 321 North, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 14.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 118 Margot Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.
- January 19
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2145 Hardin Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 203 Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 7654 Jackson School Road, Browns Summit, North Carolina, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 25.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 2400 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.
- January 20
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 120 N.C. Highway 194 South, Vilas. The right rear tail light of the victim’s Honda CRV was broken.
- January 13
- INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road Boone. A FitBit watch was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a vehicle and credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A PNC debit card, cash, North Carolina driver’s license, Krispy Kreme discount card and an Apple iPhone charger were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and attempt to obtain property by false pretense were reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1776 U.S. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, uttering forged instrument, possession of a counterfeit instrument and trespassing. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 14.
- January 14
- INCIDENT: Intimidation/Stalking was reported at 202 Southgate Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Possessing counterfeit bills was reported at Appalachian New River Veterinary Associates, 218 Wilson Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Barberito’s, 2575 Highway 105, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2626 Lilly Mill Road, Charlotte, was charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and driving under the influence. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: February 24.
- January 15
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 404, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at Hodges Triad Electric, 140 Marich Lane, Boone. Building materials were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 5 Mountain View Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, consuming alcohol underage and armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 21.
- January 16
- INCIDENT: Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at 159 Windy Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 270 Wood Circle, Apt. A, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- January 17
- INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 134 Kimberly Drive, Apt. 12, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 311 Circle Drive East, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.
- January 18
- INCIDENT: Price substitution was reported at Regear Outdoors, 967 Rivers Street, Boone.