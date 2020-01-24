Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 13 – January 20

Published Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 13

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 104 North, Boone. A 1999 Ford F-150 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 120 Paul Greer Road, Boone. The victim’s Kia Forte had a busted rear window.

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 5148 Sampson Road, Lenoir. A Ford Ranger XLT was recovered.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 14.

January 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2321 Sunk Mountain Lane, Lenoir, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1776 U.S. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 14.

January 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 367 Copperhead Road, Vilas. The victim reported a package being stolen from her mailbox.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 191 North Pine Lane, Fleetwood, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 257 Sleepy G Lane, Wilkesboro, was charged with communicating threats, harassing phone calls and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $28,000. Court date: March 2.

January 16

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1290 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. Damage to a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 216 Straight Fork Farm Road, Deep Gap. The suspect gave the victim’s Honda four-wheeler to someone else.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1414 Greggs Branch Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 21.

January 17

INCIDENT: Possession of pyrotechnics, failure to extinguish fire and setting fire to woods/land/fields were reported at 4000 Sampson Road, Lenoir.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 121 Mockingbird Lane, Nebo, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $288. Court date: January 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

January 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 630 U.S. Highway 321 North, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 118 Margot Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

January 19

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2145 Hardin Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 203 Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 7654 Jackson School Road, Browns Summit, North Carolina, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 2400 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

January 20

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 120 N.C. Highway 194 South, Vilas. The right rear tail light of the victim’s Honda CRV was broken.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 13

INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road Boone. A FitBit watch was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a vehicle and credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A PNC debit card, cash, North Carolina driver’s license, Krispy Kreme discount card and an Apple iPhone charger were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and attempt to obtain property by false pretense were reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1776 U.S. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, uttering forged instrument, possession of a counterfeit instrument and trespassing. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 14.

January 14

INCIDENT: Intimidation/Stalking was reported at 202 Southgate Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possessing counterfeit bills was reported at Appalachian New River Veterinary Associates, 218 Wilson Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Barberito’s, 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2626 Lilly Mill Road, Charlotte, was charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and driving under the influence. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: February 24.

January 15

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 404, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at Hodges Triad Electric, 140 Marich Lane, Boone. Building materials were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 5 Mountain View Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, consuming alcohol underage and armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 21.

January 16

INCIDENT: Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at 159 Windy Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 270 Wood Circle, Apt. A, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

January 17

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 134 Kimberly Drive, Apt. 12, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 311 Circle Drive East, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 21.

January 18

INCIDENT: Price substitution was reported at Regear Outdoors, 967 Rivers Street, Boone.

