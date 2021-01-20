Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 10 – January 17

Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 5:24 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 10

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of Tremont Street, Marion, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

January 11

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Savannah’s Oyster House, 155 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. Money was stolen from the employer in the amount of $200.

January 12

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported Old Cove Creek High School, 207 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove. A fence was damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 4866 Old U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $12,500. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 2596 Hardin Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was held without bond. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was charged with stalking and disclosing private images. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 23.

January 13

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 511 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1608 Wood Spring Court, Raleigh, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

January 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 214 Aurora Drive, Boone. A stone wall was hit and damaged.

January 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 172 German Farm Road, Boomer, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 23.

January 16

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 134 Hews Circle, Blowing Rock. Tires were slashed on three different vehicles.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1778 Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

January 17

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1397 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. Two windows were broken.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 285 Walls Road, Vilas, was charged with felony parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 219 Dusty Road, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with driving without a license and driving without insurance. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 25.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 1.

January 13

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 2981 Watauga River Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

January 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone. A Redbox machine was damaged.

January 15

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 265 Orchard Street, Boone.

January 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 184 Davis Street, #3, Elk Park, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.

January 17

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at 186 Terrace Lane, Apt. 3308, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 121 Monteagle Drive, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug equipment violations, simple assault, communicating threats and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: February 23.