Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 10 – January 17

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- January 10
- ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of Tremont Street, Marion, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.
- January 11
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Savannah’s Oyster House, 155 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. Money was stolen from the employer in the amount of $200.
- January 12
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported Old Cove Creek High School, 207 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove. A fence was damaged.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 4866 Old U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $12,500. Court date: February 8.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 2596 Hardin Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was held without bond. Court date: February 23.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was charged with stalking and disclosing private images. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 23.
- January 13
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 511 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1608 Wood Spring Court, Raleigh, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.
- January 14
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 214 Aurora Drive, Boone. A stone wall was hit and damaged.
- January 15
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 172 German Farm Road, Boomer, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 23.
- January 16
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 134 Hews Circle, Blowing Rock. Tires were slashed on three different vehicles.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1778 Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.
- January 17
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1397 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. Two windows were broken.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 285 Walls Road, Vilas, was charged with felony parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 219 Dusty Road, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with driving without a license and driving without insurance. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 25.
- January 11
- ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 1.
- January 13
- ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 2981 Watauga River Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.
- January 14
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone. A Redbox machine was damaged.
- January 15
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 265 Orchard Street, Boone.
- January 16
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 184 Davis Street, #3, Elk Park, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 23.
- January 17
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at 186 Terrace Lane, Apt. 3308, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 121 Monteagle Drive, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug equipment violations, simple assault, communicating threats and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: February 23.