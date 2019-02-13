Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 4 – February 11

Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3:14 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 4

INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at 304 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove. Suspects intentionally left several dogs on the property causing deprivation and death.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 5560 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $256. Court date: February 28.

February 5

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 near Hardin Road in Deep Gap. The suspect possessed 58 grams of marijuana.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 10905 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Numerous vehicle parts were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 143 Dusty Road, Boone. A package was stolen from the mailbox.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 655 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. Mail was stolen from the mailbox.

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove.

February 6

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 792 Burkett Road, Boone. The victim reported her debit card being used by someone else.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 345 Ski Crest Peak Road, Blowing Rock. A dog was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $16,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 68, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $550. Court date: March 1.

February 7

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 120 Taylor Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 109 Appaloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with five counts of cruelty to animals. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 22.

February 8

INCIDENT: A medical call was reported at 111 Joy Court, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 5004 Glen View Court, Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 22.

February 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Zebra 9, Old Cove Creek School, 207 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove. Three truck tires were slashed.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, assault and larceny were reported at 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. A dartboard was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 7563 U.S. Highway 321, Sugar Grove. The victim reported three windows busted out.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 366 Butchertown Road, Falls Branch, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 230 Lola’s Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 11

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 153 Memory Tree Lane, Sugar Grove. The victim reported being scammed into paying $3,000 to a foreign company.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 4

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. A Patagonia fleece jacket was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1220 W. King Street, Boone. A black iPhoneX with red case was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A car boot was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, o 29 Burleson Road, Asheboro, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 501 Governor Drive, Hillsborough, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 219 School House Road, Efland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,300. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, o 296 Ricky’s Way, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 133 Boone Docks Street, #6, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 5

INCIDENT: A suspicious person was reported at 245 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 16, Boone.

February 6

INCIDENT: A deceased person was reported at 200 Blairmont Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: March 19.

February 7

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at Super 8, 2419 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 319 Bond Lake Drive, Boone, was charged with consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1321 Collins Mountain Road, Chapel Hill, was charged with consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 8

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 264 Willow Creek Circle, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 9

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and harassing phone calls were reported at Winkler Square, 114 Clement Street, Boone.

