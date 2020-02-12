Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 3 – February 9

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 4:42 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 4

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 346 Kenneth E. Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $9,000. Court date: March 3.

February 5

INCIDENT: A possible breaking and entering was reported at 834 Harley Perry Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with intimidating a witness. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of larceny. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of Boone was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 18.

February 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 452 Tambras Way, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 56, of 284 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 6.

February 7

INCIDENT: A self-inflicted injury was reported at 499 Howards Creek Road, Unit 3, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, #5, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 2.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 13.

February 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 3

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Super 8 Hotel, 2419 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $95,500. Court date: March 20.

February 4

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Numerous over-the-counter drugs were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 3729 Cool Pine Road, Jonesville, was charged with assault on a female, disorderly conduct, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and breaking and entering to terrorize/injure. He was held without bond. Court date: March 13.

February 5

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Boone Tobacco and Gifts, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Boone Tire Center, 1100 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A car battery was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 6700 Centerline Drive, Charlotte, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 13.

February 6

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Sleep Inn, 163 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Peeping Tom was reported on Faculty Street in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 27 18 th Street, Bristol, Virginia, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and nonviolent family offenses. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1255 Cedar Valley Church Road, Lenoir, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, nonviolent family offenses and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 275 Hill Street, Boone, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and larceny. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 13.

February 7

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Numerous over-the-counter drugs were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 125 College Avenue, Shelby, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 120 Rochelle Oaks Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $41,000. Court date: March 13.

February 9

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 114 Arbor Grove Church Road, Millers Creek, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: March 18.

