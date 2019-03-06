Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 25 – March 4

Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 4:38 pm

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 25

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 3216 U.S. Highway 421 N., Apt. 4, Boone. The victim reported that someone stole her medications.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 904 Davis Town Road, Old Fort, was charged with probation violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 134 Cherry Lane, Glade Valley, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $200. Court date: March 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: March 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 317 E. Skiview Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: March 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 982 Howard Edmisten Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 12.

February 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 499 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with droving with a revoked license, expired registration and expired inspection. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 322 Clawson Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 136 81 Loop, Jonesborough, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 247 Homespun Hills Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 284 Misty Mountain Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 136 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 833 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: March 28.

February 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2103 Browns Chapel Road, Boone. The victim reported someone stole her car title.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 131 Country Road, Riceville, Tennessee, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 28

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4576 Meat Camp Road, Boone. An Apple iPhone X was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove. A Suzuki 4-wheeler was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 575 Northfork Road, Vilas. Farm equipment was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 205 Vixen Lane, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 212 Apple Way Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $600. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 103 Ray Hamby Lane, Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3403 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest and two counts of resisting a public officer. Scured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 8507 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with identity theft. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: April 3.

March 1

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 491 George Wilson Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at 1712 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2181 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 6335 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 120 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 4136 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 272 Horse Shoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 22.

March 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 5687 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. A multifunction latter, gloves, trash bags and multiple tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 147 Yadkin View Drive, Ferguson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 129 Cranberry Trail, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

March 3

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 826 Browns Chapel Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 145 Laurel Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Secured bond: $5,449. Court date is unavailable.

March 4

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1469 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 4827 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 22.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 25

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A leather wallet, a Florida driver’s license, a social security card, a Visa bank card and cash were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 180 Summer Drive, Boone. A pink backpack was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

February 26

INCIDENT: Hit and run was reported at Zaxby’s, 545 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 820 Greenway Road, Boone. A clock was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 190 Eli Harley Drive, Boone, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 27

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Circle K, 2968 Highway 105, Suite E, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 240 Wallace Circle, Apt. 1, Boone. A canvas reusable trash bag, biking shoes and assorted coins were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 116 Grand Boulevard, Boone. A parking pass sticker labeled R-25 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1933 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 22.

February 28

INCIDENT: Concealment of merchandise and misdemeanor larceny were reported at Mo’s Boots, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 S., Unit F, Boone. Georgia Boot leather work boots and a blue Carhartt sweatshirt were reported stolen.

March 1

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 273 Yosef Drive, Apt. L, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny of malt beverage was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Budweiser cases were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. A wine box was reported stolen

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 322 Clawson Street, #107, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Sleep Inn, 163 Highway 105 Ext., Boone. Hand tools, a hammer, vacuum and other tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1005 Ridgegate Drive, Lewisville, was charged with assault on a female and driving under the influence. He was held without bond. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 3418 Savanna Hills Road, Matthews, was charged with driving while impaired and unsafe movement. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 116 Crestwater Lane, Statesville, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 125 Graduate Lane, Apt. 203, Boone, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 823 Brushy Fork Road, Creston, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: March 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 386 Deep Gap Drive, Deep Gap, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 26.

March 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

