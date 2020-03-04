Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 24 – March 2

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 4:21 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 24

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 352 Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap. A Dell laptop, headphones and $210 were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 6191 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. Jewelry was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1111 Sprusey Lane, Mountain City, was charged with larceny from a construction site. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: March 13.

February 25

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 9189 U.S. Highway 105 South, Unit 15, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 655 Herbert Jones Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 248 McCrarry Place, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 688 State Farm Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 20.

February 26

ARREST: A female suspect, 56, of 210 Hidden Water Street, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 537, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 348 Monarch Lane, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: March 25.

February 27

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 373 Knob Hill Road, Boone. $1,922 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1544 Three Top Road, Creston, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 9.

February 28

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 166 Loafers Joy Drive, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 24.

February 29

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 189 Margaret Ridge Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 7548 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $4,943. Court date: March 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 127 Deer Trace Lane, Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24.

March 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2034 Browns Chapel Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24.

March 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 126 Saint Ives Court, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 24

INCIDENT: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game offense was reported at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose & Throat, 870 State Farm Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 9409 Radner Lane, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to burn headlamps. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24

February 25

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 238 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone.

February 26

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

February 27

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 205, Boone.

February 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 4410 Cornelius Road, East Bend, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 13.

February 29

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 300 Brown Mountain Ridge Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane control. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 110 Brookeside Lane, Morganton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 20.

March 1

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm and larceny from an automobile were reported at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A firearm, a purse and a jacket were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, o 570 George Surratt Road, Lexington, was charged with going armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 20.

