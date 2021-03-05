Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 22 – February 28

Published Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3:17 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 22

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 115 Long Street, Apt. 1, Boone. Personal documents were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 150 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tennessee, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 15.

February 23

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 3184 Blackberry Road, Lenoir.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 1173 Aho Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported a debit card being stolen and purchasing $384.73 worth of various items.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 173 Eggers Lane, Boone. 142 Adderall pills were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 1204 Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 107 Forget Me Knots Trail, Sugar Grove, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and communicating threats. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 23.

February 24

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 777 Justus Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building was reported at Brown’s Mini Storage and Used Cars, 5791 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas. A storage unit was broken into and a backpack of coins was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 1805 Wilkesboro Boulevard, Lenoir, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 140 Barnes Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 153 Short Street, Boone, was charged with simple assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

February 25

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 220 Hayes Wellborn Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 162B Laurel Reach Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 736 Cashier Road, Dacula, Georgia, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 25.

February 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1756 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. A driver’s license was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 161 Cobblestone Bridge Lane, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 211 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 180-B Quail Ridge Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

February 27

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 168 Hodges Valley Road, Boone. The victim reported someone drove onto their lawn and caused damage.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1825 Friendship Church Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 307 Bramble Lane, Sugar Grove. The victim reported someone attempting to claim unemployment with her information.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 511 Doe Ridge Road, Boone. $16,000 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $9,785. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 199 Rhea Road, Mountain City, was charged with second-degree trespassing. He was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

February 28

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny after breaking/entering were reported at 1799 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock. A Polaris ATV was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was charged with breaking or entering and injury to real property. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 429 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $800. Court date: April 6.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 22

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Earth Fare, 178 W. King Street, Boone. A Fender Stratocaster was reported stolen.

February 23

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Two Rugged Twill Original Briefcases and a shotshell bag were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 112 Realty Row, Boone. $1,250 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Shoe Dept. in the Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Clothes were reported stolen.

February 24

INCIDENT: A possible Executive Order violation was reported at Anytime Fitness, 368 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.

INCIDENT: A possible Executive Order violation (mask requirement) was reported at The TApp Room, 421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1386 E. Harvest, Traverse City, Michigan, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault and drug equipment violations. She was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, drug equipment violations and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. He was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 207 Ward Branch Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, failure to stop after property damage, careless driving, failure to burn headlamps and possession of an alcohol container. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

February 26

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported in the parking lot of Skyline Terrace apartments, 187 Terrace Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An ID card, a brown and black wallet, $120 and a debit card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Wells Fargo Bank, 958 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. $280 in cash was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Speedway, 2702 Highway 105, Boone. Beef jerky, Duke’s Shorty’s Smoked Sausages, a bag of Dorito’s and a carton of Newport cigarettes were reported stolen.

February 27

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at The Horton Hotel, 611 W. King Street, Boone.