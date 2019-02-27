Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 18 – February 24

Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 3:02 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 18

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 642 Greer Lane, Boone. The caller shot himself in the right hand by accident.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 8

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 150 Paul Greer Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: March 22.

February 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant for trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

February 20

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1574 Burkett Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 116 Wickzola Lane, Apt. 18, West Jefferson, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,020. Court date: March 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 220 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $586. Court date: March 1.

February 21

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, 8979 N.C. Highway 105 S, Foscoe. Three packs of beef jerky were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 118 Tanner Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 22.

February 22

INCIDENT: Forgery/Counterfeiting was reported at 1827 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported receiving a fraudulent check in the mail.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 200 S. West Street, Wilkesboro, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 8.

February 23

INCIDENT: Failure to report an accident was reported at 222 Shady Grove Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and filing a false police report were reported at 197 Old U.S. Highway 321, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 22.

February 24

INCIDENT: Breaking/Entering a motor vehicle was reported at 166 Parkwood Circle, Boone. A Kate Spade wallet, $20 and two credit card were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 5708 U.S. Highway 19E, Newland, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 214 Cottontail Lane, West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 273 Yosef Drive Apt. C, Boone. A backpack, MacBook laptop, notebooks and Appalachian State school books were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 255 Birch Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 114 Presnell School Road, Banner Elk, was charged with communicating threats and making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 428 Maltba Road, Newland, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to sell/deliver a controlled substance. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 22.

February 19

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon happened at Boone Airport, 260 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at Mountaineer Mania, 497 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of Boone was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 2748 Highway 105, #24, Boone was charged with hit and run, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 20

INCIDENT: Second degree trespassing was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Room B, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor Larceny was reported at Mo’s Boots, 1586 Old 421 S., Suite F, Boone. A pair of boots, a flashlight, a toboggan and a leather belt were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault inflicting serious injury was reported at 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 606, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, #24, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing and having an outstanding warrant. Cash bond: $1,000. Court date: April 15.

February 21

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Room 120, Boone. A Visa prepaid card and a North Carolina ID card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor stalking was reported at 208 Faculty Street, Apt. 1, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Room 120, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $250. Court date: April 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 3494 U.S. 221 N, Marion, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

February 22

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Bill’s Garage, 167 W. King Street, Boone.

February 23

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 1395 W. King Street, Boone. A book bag, a Dell laptop and textbooks were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 352 Old E. King Street, Apt. 13, Boone.

February 24

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to real property were reported at 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 1122, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Clawson-Burnley Park, 355 Hunting Hills Lane, Boone. A North Carolina driver’s license and three credit cards were reported stolen.

