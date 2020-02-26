Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 17 – February 23

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 4:43 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 478 Deck Hill Road, Boone. Tools were reported stolen from a garage.

INCIDENT: Larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 2748 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. Numerous tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 11180 N.C. 88 West, West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 3575 Phillips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1741 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 13.

February 18

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at Bamboo Mini Storage, 266 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Defacing/Desecrating a gravesite and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 158 Four Horse Lane, Sugar Grove. Numerous gravesites were desecrated.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1204 Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on an order for arrest. Cash bond: $1,065. Court date: February 21.

February 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 662 Carpenter Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 20.

February 20

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 312 Taylor Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 133 Boonedocks Street, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 6.

February 21

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 4844 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. Numerous consumable goods were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Wildcat Flea Market, 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap. A battery, fuel rail and injectors were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1549 Mulberry Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1902 Hickory Boulevard Southwest, Apt. C2, Lenoir, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 806 South Chapman Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place to keep/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 26.

February 22

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 254 Dark Hollow Road, Boone. A fence was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5755 Howards Creek Road, Boone. 30 hay bales were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone. A wall and door were damaged by punches thrown.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 236 Westin Way, Unit A, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 20.

February 23

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 145 East Cove Lane, Unit A, Boone. A total of $3,700 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Failure to appear was reported during a traffic stop at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was brought in on a fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 153 Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with three outstanding felony warrants. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: April 20.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 643 Greenway Road, Boone. A wallet with cash and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 188 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 302, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny and credit card/ATM fraud were reported at 150 Burrell Street, Apt. 5, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Enterprise Rental Car, 1435 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1491 Mulberry Creek Road, North Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 1.

February 18

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 1922 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. Jewelry, money and a social security card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Starbucks, 1700 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A plastic container with cash and change was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Speedway, 1256 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A key fob for the victim’s car and husband’s car and a checkbook were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20 of 246 Kenwood Road, Fayetteville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: March 20.

February 19

INCIDENT: Tampering with a vehicle was reported at 168 Hardin Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Bill’s Garage, 167 West King Street, Boone. A Kenwood radio/CD player was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. Various groceries and merchandise were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine were reported at Meadow Hill Apartments laundry facility, 339 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 13.

February 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 643 Greenway Road, Unit P, Boone. A wedding ring and engagement ring were reported stolen.

February 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 30 of 1902 Southwest Hickory Boulevard, Lenoir, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 311 Walter Nielson Road, Todd, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 20.

