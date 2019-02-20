Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 11 – February 17

Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 4:21 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 11

INCIDENT: Failure to appear was reported at 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 8365 N.C. Highway 194 S., Banner Elk. A guitar, vape mod and cash were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 286 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 974 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place with controlled substances. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 12

INCIDENT: Worthless check writing was reported at Cove Creek Store, 1182 U.S. 321, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 164 North star Lane, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 3210 Kellersville Road, Banner Elk, was charged with worthless check writing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 22.

February 14

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and expired registration plate were reported during a traffic stop on Brown’s Chapel Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 123 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A battery was reported stolen from a church van.

INCIDENT: Burning of a building was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone. A suspect burnt one building down and set fire to another building.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: March 22.

February 15

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug equipment violations were reported during a traffic stop on Pioneer Trail, Boone. The suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 100 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock. A Nissan Pathfinder was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to report/tag big game. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 611 Chestnut Drive, Mountain City, was charged with possession of burglary tools. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 22.

February 16

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 618 Greer Lane, Apt. 2, Vilas. A rear windshield of a Honda CRV was damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 252 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with driving a vehicle with no insurance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: March 8.

February 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 192 Moon Lights Drive, Todd, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: March 22.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1895 Howards Creek Road, #1, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 471 Highway 105 Ext., Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

February 12

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen registration plate were reported at 1335 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 102 Buck Mountain Road, West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and larceny by an employee. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: April 17.

February 13

INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at Rent-A-Center, 173 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Powermate generator was reported stolen.

February 14

INCIDENT: Attempted first degree trespassing, damage to personal property and possession of burglary tools were reported at Hampton’s Body Shop, 169 Boone Docks Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny and injury to personal property were reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Michael Kors purse was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 569 Laurel Mountain Estates Drive, Todd, was charged with driving while impaired and having an open container. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1029 Chestnut Drive, Mountain City, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny, damage to personal property and attempted first degree trespassing. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 22.

February 15

INCIDENT: Fraud and identity theft were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Apple Airpods were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1933 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 275 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 16, Boone, was charged with sexual battery. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 22.

February 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 139 Hampton Drive, Boone. Tires, wheels and a spacer were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 8853 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 459 Kelly Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 22.

February 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 116 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with assault on a government official and resist/delay/obstruct a public official. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 22.

