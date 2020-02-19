Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 10 – February 16

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:22 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 10

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 176 IJ Bingham Place, Boone. Numerous tools and equipment were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 300 Liberty Hill Road, Vilas. Merchandise was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: March 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 724 Heg Greene Road, Deep Gap, was charged with second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 20.

February 11

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 7394 Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap. A vehicle damaged a telephone junction box by running over it.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $1,052. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 20.

February 12

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and theft from a building were reported at 359 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove. Two gold plated necklaces and five rings were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 172 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 21.

February 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 676 Yellow Daisy Lane, Banner Elk. Tools, two wooden chairs and a roll of rubber were reported stolen from a barn.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 761 Sherwood Road, Vilas. Two string trimmers and a hat were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 407 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone.

February 14

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 475 Church Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 408 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: March 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 720 Alexander Street, Statesville, was charged with driving with a revoked license and expired registration/tag. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 4.

February 15

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 179 Lola Perry Road, Zionville, was charged with resisting a public officer and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 13.

February 16

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop on North Pine Run Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 310 Hodges Valley Road, Boone. A vehicle collision was reported.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 107 Dock Southern Lane, Dobson, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22 of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 220 Cobble Creek Lane, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 23.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 10

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Bavarian Village, 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. A Kawasaki EX650J motorcycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at App South, 281 Charlotte Ann Lane, Boone.

February 11

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 East King Street, Boone. Fuel was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Gillette razor blades were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of Kimberly Drive, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 20.

February 12

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at La Monarca Tienda Mexicana, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Greenway Commons, 501 Winkler’s Creek Road, Apt. 201, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Vehicle accessories were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 230 Langley Place, Woodruff, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 124 Cole Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: April 2.

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of 108 Tremont Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 27.

February 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 901, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 20.

February 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 244 Pine Street, Boone. A wallet and various cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1324 Northwest 6 th Street, Hickory, was charged with driving while impaired and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 13.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 157 Industrial Park Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 127 Bradford Lane, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1702 Cool Springs Place, Lenoir, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 2.

February 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Cardinal Apartments, 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A black equipment bag and hockey gear were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 165 Pine Street, Apt. 10, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 24.

