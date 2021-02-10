Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 1 – February 8

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 5:30 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 1

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 135 Lovette Homes Street, Millers Creek, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 273 Clawson Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 2837 Poplar Grove Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 30.

February 3

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 290 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 524 Timberlakes Drive, Todd was charged with negligent child abuse with serious injury. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 5.

February 4

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 712 Blackberry Springs Lane, Vilas. A metal gate was damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1022 Fairview Drive SW, Apt. B, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, o 1221 Rock Cliff Road, Building 2, Room 23A, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 70, of 1145 Highway 194, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and no liability insurance. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 5.

February 5

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 598 Jones Drive, Boone. Pills were stolen from the center console of the victim’s truck.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 118 La Salle Lane, Greenville, was brought in on three outstanding felony warrants. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 5.

February 8

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow Road, Newland, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 23.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 1

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 110 Lady Bug Lane, Lexington, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 110 Lady Bug Lane, Lexington, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 5.

February 2

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A snowboard was reported stolen.

February 3

INCIDENT: A possible Executive Order violation was reported at 1397 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

February 4

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 116 Excalibur Circle, Apt. 102, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at Wood Masonry Supply, 1582 US Highway 421 South, Boone. A license plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Mint, 203 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

February 5

INCIDENT: Hit and run, reckless driving and failure to yield right of way were reported at 344 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A possible Executive Order violation was reported at 635 Howard Street, Unit A-B, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 315 Homespun Hills, Boone, was charged with hit and run, reckless driving and failure to yield right of way. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 5.

February 6

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Boone Drug, 245 New Market Centre, Boone. Cough syrup was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Nonviolent family offenses were reported at Holiday Inn Express,1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

February 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An M&P Shield Gen. 1 was reported stolen.