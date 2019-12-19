Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 9 – December 15

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:43 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 9

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 339 Tanner Road, Boone. Three weedeaters, a wood planer, numerous saw blades, numerous drill bits, numerous hand tools, three rolls of wire and two metal washtubs were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, drug equipment violations and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were reported at 264 Green Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 2371 Alfred Hartley Road, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license, no registration and displaying a fictitious registration plate. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.

December 10

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2221 Silverstone Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and drug equipment violations were reported at 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 665 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the beginning of Fallview Lane in Boone. An excavator parked at the end of the road had damage to the window from rocks being thrown at it.

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.

December 11

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 1448 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. Two basketball cards and one baseball card valued at $850,000 were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 130 Glen Woodring Drive, Boone. A mailbox was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and failure to appear. He was held without bond. Court date: January 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19,, of 136 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 5150 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 17.

December 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 24.

December 13

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 307 Flowers Branch Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 58 Blevins Lane, Elk Park, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: February 6.

December 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1829 Conrad Sawmill Road, Pfafftown, North Carolina, was charged with assault on a female. Bond information and court date are unavailable.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 9

INCIDENT: Possession of counterfeit instrument/currency was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. Eight quarters and a security system DVR were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone was charged with uttering forged instrument and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 611 Cedar Forest, Chapel Hill, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

December 10

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 166 Winker’s Meadow, Boone.

December 11

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 225 Pine Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of counterfeit bills. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, o 4129 N.C. Highway 194, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Secured bond: $16,000. Court date: January 24.

December 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tapp Room, 421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A black and yellow cutout of AMB Yosef Beer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Financial card fraud was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Wendy’s, 1016 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A coat and two snowboards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 150 Burrell Street, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 164 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone, was charged with larceny and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 135 Antelope Run, Boone, was charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: January 24.

December 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 255 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, making unsafe movements and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 14.

December 14

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A hat was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Locals Garage, 2464 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. A generator, a floor jack and a battery charger were reported stolen

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date:

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 198 Park Street, Unit A, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 46 Stetson Trail, Waynesville, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information unavailable. Court date: January 24.

December 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 311 Will Cook Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 22.

