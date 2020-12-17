Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 7 – December 13

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4:25 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Reports were unavailable this week.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 7

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Taco Bell, 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at BB&T Bank, 971 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 3218 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, North Carolina, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $740. Court date: January 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 69, of 244 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.

December 9

INCIDENT: Theft from a coin-operated machine was reported at Ride with Pride Carwash, 163 Pride Drive, Boone.

December 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 28, Boone. A Vizio 36-inch TV, a PlayStation 4 and a wireless controller were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to report a crash and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1778 Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 28.

December 11

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Carolina West Wireless, 195 New Market Centre, Boone. A purse was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 1917 Norwood Street, Lenoir, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 130 Birch Street, Apt. 37, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 906 Jamestown Road, Apt. A4, Morganton, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 4.

December 12

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Cash bond: $370. Court date: December 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 135 Boone Creek Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 26.

December 13

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone

INCIDENT: Stolen property was reported at Train for Life, 1434 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 Monteagle Drive, Boone. Personal documents were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 4423 Steven Road, Lake Worth, Florida, was charged with stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 106 Kim’s Way, Boone, was charged with nonviolent family offenses. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 307 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.