Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 30 – January 5

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 30

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 435 Presnell Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 194 Clayton Hicks Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,608. Court date: January 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with nonviolent family offenses. He was held without bond. Court date: February 14.

December 31

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 257 Grandfather Vista, Boon. A Samsung flat-screen TV, a JBL soundbar and clothes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 175 Carlton Circle, Apt. 2, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Attempted suicide was reported at 224 Westglow Circle, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 155 Culps Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $3,115. Court date: January 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, o 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

January 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 254 Dark Hollow Road, Boone. Farm equipment was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: February 4.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 24.

January 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at Bamboo Mini Storage, 266 Bamboo Road, Boone. Numerous power tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported at 5742 Elk Creek Road, Eep Gap.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 483 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.

January 3

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 1644 Ticknock Way, Lenoir, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

January 4

INCIDENT: Flee/Elude arrest was reported on Fall Creek Road, Purlear.

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 4.

January 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn., 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A cell phone was reported as missing from the employee area.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 119 Evergreen Lane, New London, North Carolina, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 3.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 30

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1187 West King Street, Boone. A battery booster, Beats headphones, a Microsoft Surface tablet and a Sig Sauer 9mm firearm were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 214 Watson Street, Boone, was charged with damage to property. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 14.

December 31

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. A bottle of wine was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 826 Hillcrest Circle, Boone.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported st Saslowâ€™s Jewelry, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Cash was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Summerwood Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 24.

January 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of Forget Me Nots Trail, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 2742 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1935 West 51st Street, Erie, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

January 2

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Jack Daniels whiskey was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 225 Leslie Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and drunkenness. He was held without bond. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 6670 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with marijuana possession, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to sell/deliver. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 14.

January 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rock and Roll Emporium, 641 West King Street, Boone. A t-shirt and sweatshirt were reportedly stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1032 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 105 Joe Dugger Road, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with probation violation, possession of a stolen automobile, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $72,000. Court date: February 14.

January 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 110 Quail Ride Road, Apt. A, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 12811 Laurens Ridge Road, Apt. 1025, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. Secured bond: $45,000. Court date: February 14.

