Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 3 – December 10

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

December 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 498 Twin Branches Road, Blowing Rock. A Dewalt table saw, a Dewalt miter saw, and an aluminum level were reported stolen. A door frame was damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny and damage to property were reported at 110 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering was reported at 105 Salmon Smacker Lane, Banner Elk. A Window was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. Two locks were reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 407 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

December 4

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny were reported at 163 Vail Drive, Blowing Rock. Caulk and firewood were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1322 White Top Road, Bluff City, Tennessee, was brought in on a magistrate’s order for fugitive. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3224 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 2228 Republican Road, Aulander, North Carolina, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $10,500. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 164 John Miller Road, Fleetwood, was charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date is unavailable.

December 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Dynastar Team Skis were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking/Entering a motor vehicle was reported at 2756 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas.

December 6

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 784 Love Hollow Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 334 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 4, Boone.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Bairds Creek Road and Love Hollow Road, Vilas.

December 7

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny were reported at 142 Blueberry Lane, Vilas. A Husqvarna chainsaw was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 162 Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $159. Court date is unavailable.

December 8

INCIDENT: Shoplifting/Concealment of goods was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap. Fleece lined leggings, Febreze oil warmer, reading glasses and a pink shirt were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1121 Bamboo Road, Apt. 3, Boone. A pair of Pacific Mountain women’s boots were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $856. Court date: January 24.

December 10

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 500 Faculty Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 171 White Dogwood Lane, Boone. A large yellow hydraulic fork lift was reported stolen.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 3

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Swiss Tech black jacket was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Chick-Fil-A 2082 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Bojangles’ 1064 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An iPhone 8 was reported stolen.

December 4

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 246 Wilson Drive, Unit D, Boone.

INCIDENT: Impersonating a law enforcement officer was reported at Kangaroo Express, 1220 W. King Street, Boone.

December 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 387 Little Laurel Road Extension, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 4

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants for probation violations. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 2114 Longhope Road, Todd, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 18.

December 7

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 190 Hidden Shadows Drive, Apt. 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various items were reported stolen.

December 8

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Dos Amigos, 187 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny and removal of anti-theft device were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Galaga Arcade game system, a seat cover, a BB gun and an oil filter were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Financial Card Theft was reported at Circle K, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1434 Highway 105, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 5539 Liberty Grove Road, Liberty, North Carolina, was brought in on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and an outstanding warrant or assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Secured bond: $53,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 358 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, Tennessee, was charged with financial card theft. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 566 Dula Road, Spruce Pine, was charged with larceny and removal of anti-theft device. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 18

December 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 7020 Winding Cedar Trail, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 139 Willow Creek Circle, #1, Vilas, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 18.

