Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 25 – January 6

Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 4:13 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 28

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license was reported at 3889 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 8507 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $6,050. Court date: January 3.

December 29

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 277 Howard Winkler Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported his iPhone had all the data deleted, making it unable to work.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 6549 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap.

December 30

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at 100 Antelope Run, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 174 Brown Farm Road, Boone. Camping, hunting and fishing equipment and supplies were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 25.

December 31

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 171 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. A window was reported broken.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 841 Trivette’s Circle, Boone, was charged with spotlighting deer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 136 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 2278 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: January 15.

January 1

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 421 River Road, #1, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 146 Knowles Haven Lane, Apt. 1, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 8609 Findon Place, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and injury to real property. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 5539 Highway 105 S., Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 25.

January 2

INCIDENT: Larceny, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Tomato Shack, 4634 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. A trailer tire was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 2520 Dutch Creek Road, Banner Elk. A Glock 26 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 495 Nathans Creek Road, Lot 13, Crumpler, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 109 Fairground Street, Apt. B12, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 50 Emerald Lane, Spruce Pine, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: February 26

January 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 144 Makers Lane, Unit 2, Boone. The victim reported someone breaking into his room. A Nintendo Switch was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 310 Laurel Lane, West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 5560 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 517 Oak Grove Road, Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 26.

January 5

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protection order were reported at 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 133 N. Waters Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 264 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 8.

January 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 25

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 188 Ivy Terrace Drive, Apt. 303, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1141 Fairway Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 18.

December 26

INCIDENT: Damage to property, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and trespassing were reported at Hampton’s Body Shop, 169 Boone Docks Street, Boone. Multiple items were reported stolen from vehicles.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 592 Highway 32 S, Apt. 24, Boone, was charged with larceny by employee. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 25.

December 27

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and counterfeiting/forgery were reported at 289 Ambling Way, 514B, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 189 Sierra Vista, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence while being under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 2221 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with inhaling toxic vapors. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 25.

December 28

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 251 Industrial Park Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Country Inn & Suites, 818 E. King Street, Boone. Hotel maintenance keys were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. An HP Laptop was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date January 7

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 5.

December 29

INCIDENT: Embezzlement by an employee was reported at GNC, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 246 Triumph Lane, #106, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 191 High Hopes, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 131 Fox Cove Road, Boone, was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 131 Fox Cove Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $100. Court date: January 14.

December 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rock N Roll Emporium, 641 W. King Street, Boone. T-shirts were reported stolen.

December 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 271 N. Woods Drive, Boone, was charged with first degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 18.

January 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 293 Madison Avenue, #204, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1469 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

January 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 542 Deck Hill Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 26.

January 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 143 Herring Loop, #101, Boone. Prescription medicines were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 4.

January 4

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Night Secrets, 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 102 Stoneybrook Court, Boone. A MacBook Pro, an Xbox 360 and an Xbox controller were reported stolen.

January 5

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Rock N. Roll Emporium, 641 W. King Street, Boone. Three t-shirts were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1408 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 4354 Cedar Trail Court, High Point, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 718 S. 2 nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

January 6

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 175 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 216 Carl Giles Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 26.

