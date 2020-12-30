Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 21 – December 27

Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 4:48 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 21

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A female suspect 30, of 512 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 28.

December 22

ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 644 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was issued a criminal summons to appear in court on January 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 123 Lynn Hill Road, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was issued a criminal summons to appear in court on January 26.

December 23

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 182 Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd.

INCIDENT: Felony fleeing to elude police, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Browns Chapel Road and Buckshot Circle in Boone. The suspect fled in his vehicle and on foot.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 378 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 997 Snyder Branch Road, Todd, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 26.

December 24

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Freedom Farm Ministries Thrift Store, 1583 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. A vehicle part was stolen from a Ford truck.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 679 Little Creek Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 132 Arnold Road, Boone, was charged with failure to stop at a red light and driving without a license. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 219 Washington Avenue, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, failure to notify carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

December 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 484 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. A purse, cash, credit cards and ID cards were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 3970 Hardin Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 7693 Old U.S. 421 North, Zionville, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 148 Albert Tester Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 8.

December 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $90,000. Court date: February 8.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 21

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1111 North Jackson Street, Columbia, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.

December 22

INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at 293 Madison Avenue, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at First Baptist Church, 375 W. King Street, Boone.

December 23

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various household items, toys and clothing items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1376 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson, was charged with shoplifting. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

December 24

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Lotion, pliers and batteries were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Various clothes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 48 Little Elk Road, Elk Park, was charged with shoplifting. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

December 26

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Bill’s Garage, 167 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 207 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with violation of a court order, trespassing, disorderly conduct and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: February 8.