Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 2 – December 8

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- December 2
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and theft from a building were reported at 3396 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk. Multiple unopened boxes of baseball cards were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. He was held without bond. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 3445 Stratford Road Northeast, Apt. 3502, Atlanta, was charged with two counts possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $32,500. Court date: January 3.
- December 3
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Cove Creek School, 930 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. A suspect damaged the ball field doing donuts in a vehicle.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 215 Georgia Street, Lot 13, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.
- December 4
- INCIDENT: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license were reported during a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 194 South in Vilas.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 630 U.S. Highway 321 North, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.
- December 5
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 280 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 8692 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. A GE washer and dryer, a Murray self-propel lawn mower and every doorknob in the residence were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 502 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of counterfeit instrument and uttering forged instrument. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 72 Madison Avenue, Asheville, was charged with possession of burglary tools and alter/destroy a stolen motor vehicle part. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 17.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 357 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to heed lights and siren. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.
- December 6
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female and simple assault were reported at 158 One Love Lane, Unit 1, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine was reported at 761 Sherwood Road, Vilas.
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 469 Grandfather Road, Unit 3, Banner Elk. An Xbox One, a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, shoes, earrings and a heater were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 223 Meadowbrook Lane, Deep Gap.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 7915 Harbor Master Court, Denver, North Carolina, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 150 One Love Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2114 Long Hope Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 6.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 156 Justus Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 353 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest for communicating threats. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 18.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with cruelty to animals. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 18.
- December 7
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 2185 Silverstone Road, Zionville.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 182 Lloyd Bentley Lane, Boone. A mailbox was reportedly damaged.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 280 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with assault and battery and assault on a child under the age of 12. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 364 Snaggy Mountain Lane, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 17.
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2823 Lower Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 3.
- December 3
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 8 Tivola Drive, Asheville, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 692 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 267 Rings Road, Boone, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 188 Clawson Street, Apt. 203, Boone, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.
- December 4
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 188 Edgewood Drive, Boone. Gift cards were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Taco Bell, 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet with a driver’s license, debit card and various gift cards was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with injury to real property, assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner and tampering with a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 506 6th Avenue Northeast, Conover, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, failure to comply with license restriction and driving left of center. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.
- December 5
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Glenbridge Health Care Center, Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone. Oxycontin 5mg was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 157 Dollar Road, Warrensville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 19.
- December 6
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 233 Crossing Way, #302, Boone. A side mirror was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A New York beanie was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Pizza was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 259 Peiffer Avenue, Unit A, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired and stop light violation. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.
- December 7
- INCIDENT: Uttering forged instruments were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 510 Grand Boulevard, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 7104 Dogwood Knob Road, Jonas Ridge, North Carolina, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, breaking a coin/currency machine, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 24.
- December 8
- INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at 135 Hardin Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 488 Queen Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 3.