Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 2 – December 8

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 5:16 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and theft from a building were reported at 3396 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk. Multiple unopened boxes of baseball cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. He was held without bond. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 3445 Stratford Road Northeast, Apt. 3502, Atlanta, was charged with two counts possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $32,500. Court date: January 3.

December 3

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Cove Creek School, 930 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. A suspect damaged the ball field doing donuts in a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 215 Georgia Street, Lot 13, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

December 4

INCIDENT: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license were reported during a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 194 South in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 630 U.S. Highway 321 North, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

December 5

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 280 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 8692 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. A GE washer and dryer, a Murray self-propel lawn mower and every doorknob in the residence were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 502 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of counterfeit instrument and uttering forged instrument. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 72 Madison Avenue, Asheville, was charged with possession of burglary tools and alter/destroy a stolen motor vehicle part. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 357 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to heed lights and siren. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.

December 6

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and simple assault were reported at 158 One Love Lane, Unit 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine was reported at 761 Sherwood Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 469 Grandfather Road, Unit 3, Banner Elk. An Xbox One, a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, shoes, earrings and a heater were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 223 Meadowbrook Lane, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 7915 Harbor Master Court, Denver, North Carolina, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 150 One Love Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2114 Long Hope Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 156 Justus Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 353 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest for communicating threats. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with cruelty to animals. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 18.

December 7

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 2185 Silverstone Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 182 Lloyd Bentley Lane, Boone. A mailbox was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 280 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with assault and battery and assault on a child under the age of 12. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 364 Snaggy Mountain Lane, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 17.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 2

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2823 Lower Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 3.

December 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 8 Tivola Drive, Asheville, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 692 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 267 Rings Road, Boone, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 188 Clawson Street, Apt. 203, Boone, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

December 4

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 188 Edgewood Drive, Boone. Gift cards were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Taco Bell, 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet with a driver’s license, debit card and various gift cards was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with injury to real property, assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner and tampering with a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 506 6 th Avenue Northeast, Conover, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, failure to comply with license restriction and driving left of center. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

Avenue Northeast, Conover, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, failure to comply with license restriction and driving left of center. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3. December 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Glenbridge Health Care Center, Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone. Oxycontin 5mg was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 157 Dollar Road, Warrensville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 19.

December 6

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 233 Crossing Way, #302, Boone. A side mirror was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A New York beanie was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Pizza was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 259 Peiffer Avenue, Unit A, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired and stop light violation. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.

December 7

INCIDENT: Uttering forged instruments were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 510 Grand Boulevard, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 7104 Dogwood Knob Road, Jonas Ridge, North Carolina, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, breaking a coin/currency machine, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 24.

December 8

INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at 135 Hardin Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 488 Queen Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 3.

Comments

comments