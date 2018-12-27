Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 16 – December 26

Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 2:17 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
 

  • December 16
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 2074 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date is unavailable.
  • December 17
  • INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 108 Battle Cove, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 715 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 234 Forest Lane, Blowing Rock.
  • December 18
  • INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 419 Dameron Drive, Blowing Rock.
  • INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 256 Tanner Road, Unit 1, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W. King Street, Boone. A cell phone was reported stolen from a basket at the entrance.
  • INCIDENT: A child custody dispute was reported at 3216 U.S. Highway 421 N., Unit 5, Boone.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 3734 Bethel Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 6.
  • December 19
  • INCIDENT: Hacking/Computer invasion was reported at the Lazy Bear Lodge, 315 Lazy Bear Trail, Vilas. A suspect removed funds from payroll.
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 1565 N.C. Highway 770, Sandy Ridge, North Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 12.
  • December 20
  • INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 2228 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Miscellaneous power tools and hand tools were reported stolen.
  • December 21
  • INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 204 Pinola Lane, Banner Elk.
  • INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Radford Quarries, 5606 Bamboo Road, Boone. The driver side window of a truck was reportedly damaged.
  • INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon were reported at 2713 Deerfield Road, Unit 2, Boone.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 2074 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 5, Boone, was charge with failure to report a death. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 25.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: January 23.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 4215 Forge Ridge Road, Harrogate, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding fugitive warrant from another state. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 25.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: January 7.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 2657 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon. He was held without bond. Court date: January 25.
  • December 22
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 3 Way Grocery, 12476 U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. A church sign was hit by a vehicle.
  • INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 129 Navidad Lane, Vilas. Money was reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 382 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with probation violation, failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $15,750. Court date: January 25.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 271 Norman Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and assault and battery. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 18.
  • December 23
  • INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported during a traffic stop at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 220 Rhymer Branch Road, Deep Gap, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 7.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $200. Court date: January 24.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 18.
  • December 26
  • INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 204 Sandalwood Lane, Boone. The victim believed her ID had been stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 303 Tanner Road, Boone. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
 

No crime report was provided this week due to the Christmas holiday. 

