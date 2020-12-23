Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 14 – December 20

Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 3:17 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2109 Silverstone Road, Zionville. A cast-iron stove was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 287 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 3454 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. Money, two coats, an asphalt density gauge and a keyring set were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was brought in on a federal warrant. She was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 227 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 12.

December 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, o 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of violating a court order. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 28.

December 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: January 28.

December 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 4100 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 138 Gold Medallion Drive, #3, Bostic, North Carolina, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 25.

December 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, o 74 Ray McClellan Lane, Newland, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: January 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 274 Seahorn Lane, Mountain City, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 6.

December 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.

December 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 264 Green Street, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations driving with no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 350 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 14

INCIDENT: Credit Card/ATM fraud was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A ruler, cell phone charger and beer were reported stolen.

December 15

INCIDENT: Larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An iPhone and money were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.

December 17

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 167 Perry Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Deli food, work boots and speakers were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 250 Wood Circle, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 26.

December 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 2968 Highway 105, Boone. A driver’s license, money, social security card and a vehicle registration card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting and trespassing were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Household goods were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and shoplifting. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

December 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone. A jacket was reported stolen.