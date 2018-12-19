Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 10 – December 16

Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 2:03 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

December 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,210. Court date: January 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 175 Navidad Lane, Vilas, was charged with writing a worthless check. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, o 300 Mountain View Church Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 18.

December 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2219 N.C. Highway 88 W., West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $70,000. Court date: February 11.

December 14

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 254 Shady Grove Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Felony breaking and entering and felony larceny were reported at 2525 North Fork Road, Zionville. A set of four Firestone Winterforce tires were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 114 Estates Drive, Boone. The victim reported mail being stolen from the mailbox.

December 15

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported on Hattie Hill Road, Sugar Grove. The caller found money at the scene of a previous vehicle accident.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 140 Ozzie Cornet Drive, Unit 1, Boone. A female was found deceased.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 1105 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. A cordless impact drill was reported stolen.

December 16

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 180 Russell Beach Road, Unit 1, Vilas. An Ibanez six-string guitar and an Ibanez seven-string guitar were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault was reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 212 Joe Greer Road, Deep Gap. A female was found deceased.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with assault on a female and failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 15.

December 11

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 8.

December 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Tees, 531 W. King Street, Boone. An Appalachian State Mountaineers flag was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 1982 Shatley Springs Road, Crumpler, was charged with second degree trespassing and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 25.

December 13

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple Assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money, an Ozark Trail Knife, a Gerber Gator Bolo Machete, and a Childress Vineyards bottle of wine were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 155 Winter Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 412, Boone, was charged with larceny by an employee. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 18.

December 14

INCIDENT: Bank fraud was reported at RevFive5 Fitness, 267 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 225 Tater Hill Estates Drive, Apt., Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 183 Summer Drive, Lot 3, Boone, was charged with failure to pay a fine. Cash bond: $270. Court date: January 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 517 Oak Grove Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 116 Wickzola Lane, Apt. 21, Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $650. Court date: January 24

December 15

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported on the 500 block of W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2316 Overlook Road, Kingsport, was charged with sale and deliver of less than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 605, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 272 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $700. Court date: January 24.

December 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, assault on a female and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 18.

Comments

comments