Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 9 – August 16

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:53 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 9

INCIDENT: Larceny of a dog and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas. A female pitbull, money, and an outside storage tent were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1030 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 401 Tuttle Drive, Fleetwood, was charged with fleeing to elude, two counts of felony probation violation and larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date is unavailable.

August 10

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 232 Appaloosa Trail, Boone. The victim reported an accidental gunshot wound.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1359 Bethel Road, Vilas. Crops were reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 826 Lawrence Green Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 543 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license and unsafe passing on a yellow line. Secured bond: $300. Court date: September 18.

August 11

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 3305 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported someone spray painting his car.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 366 Smith Street, Vilas. A Sony 45-inch flat-screen TV, Craftsmen sockets, wrenches, power tools and ratchets, 10 antique China dolls, and a cooler were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 896 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with domestic criminal trespassing. He was held without bond. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of Boone was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 18.

August 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 305 Creek View Lane, Boone, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with six counts of breaking or entering a vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 4.

August 13

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 429 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove. A suspect reportedly forced entry into a storage building and also damaged a mailbox.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 4331 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 5299 Lakewood Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 2.

August 14

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at the beginning of Sweetgrass Drive in Blowing Rock. Numerous power tools were reported stolen from a construction site.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 3608 N.C. Highway 194 South, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at the beginning of Twilight Point in Blowing Rock. Numerous power tools were reported stolen from a construction site.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 550 Whippoorwill Lane, Boone. The victim reported someone creating an account in her name.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 18.

August 15

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 478 Deck Hill Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 286 Blue Bird Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 11.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and a brake light violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 2400 Mourglea Avenue Southeast, Apt. 6D, Valdese, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 496 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was charged with driving under the influence and making an unsafe movement. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 4.

August 11

INCIDENT: Theft from a vehicle was reported at 178 Orchard Street, Boone. A grey wallet, a Fifth Third bank card, various other cards, and a North Carolina license were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 761 Turbyfill Road, Newland, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

August 12

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Mullins and Mullins Counseling, 890 West King Street, Suite #160, Boone.

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Lowes Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 411 Madison Avenue, Apt. 305, Boone. The victim reported $2,000 being stolen from a hacked Venmo account.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 523 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 212 Montana Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: September 18.

August 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Miller High Life beer, PBR beer, duct tape, 10-inch box fan, a plant, and potting soil were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 West King Street, Boone.

August 14

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 385 Queen Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 160 State Farm Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Country Inn & Suites, 818 East King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 228 31 st Avenue Court Northeast, Hickory, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 18.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 159 Old East King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Sherwin Williams, 171 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A paintbrush and roller spinner were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A 32-inch TV, tools, and a men’s t-shirt were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 473 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

August 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 8.