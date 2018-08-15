Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 4 – August 12

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 806 Willow Mountain Drive, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 29.

August 6

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 155 Ray Brown Road, Boone. The victim reported someone going into his home and sleeping.

August 7

INCIDENT: Simple assault and injury to personal property was reported at 221 Southridge Road, Unit B, Banner Elk. The victim reported being struck in the face during an argument and the passenger side mirror of his truck was damaged.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk. The victim reported being overcharged on a phone bill.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and damage to property was reported at 323 High Knolls Lane, Deep Gap. The victim reported someone spray painting on the side of her house.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and drug equipment violations were reported during a traffic stop at 1818 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and felony larceny was reported at 396 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. 18 ginseng plants were reported stolen. The plants have since been recovered.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 289 Johns Mountain Road, Vilas. The victim reported that a renter damaged the interior of the residence prior to moving.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud and obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 235 Dishman Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported his credit card number being stolen and used to make purchases.

INCIDENT: Reckless driving to endanger, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1720 Highway 88 in Zionville.

August 8

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine was reported during a traffic stop at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Misuse of the 911 system was reported at 270 I.J. Bingham Place, Unit D, Boone. The suspect called 911 and harassed the Watauga County Emergency Management dispatchers.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 1090 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 10744 Highway 421 S., Trade, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 270 I.J. Bingham Place, Unit D, Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system and communicating threats. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1017 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 10.

August 9

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

August 10

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail/prescription medication was reported at 7428 Meat Camp Road, Todd. The victim reported someone stealing prescription medication out of the mailbox.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

August 11

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 111 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone. The victim reported being convinced to open bank accounts and allow someone else to have access.

INCIDENT: An order for arrest was served at 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 2324 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported his car being damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being a habitual felon. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 345 Chestnut Hill Drive, Jefferson, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $52,000. Court date: October 12.

August 12

INCIDENT: Driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 was reported during a traffic stop on Highway 194 N., Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 9189 Highway 105 S., Unit 19, Banner Elk. The victim reported someone broke a window and entered a residence.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 12476 Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. The victim reported his license plate being stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance was reported during a traffic stop at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 2894 Old Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1174 Town Springs Road, Chilhowie, Virginia, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 13.