Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 31 – September 7

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 31

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville. Someone got $30 in gas and drove off without paying.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 540 Seven Oaks Road, Boone. The caller found a person in the residence not breathing.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1060 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 488 Buena Vista Drive, Brevard, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 12.

September 1

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 181 Greenbriar Road, Boone. The suspect pushed in a window in the basement to gain entry.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 290 Hodges Valley Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A male suspect, 43, of 122 Pine Street, Jonesville, was brought in on two outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 13.

September 2

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rocky Knob Park, 134 Mountain Bike Way Boone. Tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 1034 Snyder Branch Road, Todd. Various clothing items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a public official. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 151 Scotts Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 5.

September 3

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 431 Willey Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with discharging a weapon in an occupied property. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 283 Tyler lane, Boone, was charged with assault by strangulation, violation of a court order and probation violation. Secured bond: $12,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1000 Bitty Circle, Bluff City, Tennessee was charged with driving with a revoked license and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 250 Amelia Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 22.

September 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1158 Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove. A North Carolina license plate was reported lost or stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of Boone was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 993 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with cruelty to animals, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 910 Hemlock Drive, Lenoir, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: October 22.

September 5

INCIDENT: Stolen property was recovered at 1857 Rainbow Trail, Unit B, Boone. A stolen vehicle was recovered.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 800 Spring Street, Laurens, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 22.

September 6

INCIDENT: Simple assault/assault and battery was reported at a house at the intersection of Tater Hill and Silverstone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 130 Larry Winkler Road, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 22.

September 7

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported on Saratoga Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 1336 Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and a brake light violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 372 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1408 Squire Ridge Drive, Fuquay Varina, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 22.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 31

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 195 Green Street, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.

September 1

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the intersection of West King Street and Green Street.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Three candy bars were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 1082 East King Street, #1, Boone.

INCIDENT: A civil matter was reported at Juicee Coil Vapes, 114 Clement Street, #102, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 128 Zeb Street, Apt. A106, Boone, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 99 Ascension Drive, Asheville, was charged with speeding, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1020 Crestmere Street, Charlotte, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 21.

September 2

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

September 3

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various automotive merchandise was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy 10 E was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at Lily’s Snack Bar, 455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 603, Boone.

INCIDENT: K-9 larceny was reported at Elevation 3333, 208 Faculty Street, Boone. A pitbull was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 5.

September 4

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Mast General store, 630 West King Street, Boone. A Mavic drone bag and drone batteries were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Interfering with emergency communications and simple assault were reported at 300 Queen Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 130 Sims Terrace, Boone, was charged with larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 314 Old East King Street, Apt. A, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3229 Old Chapel Lane, Charlotte, was charged with interfering with emergency communication and simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: October 5.

September 5

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 130 North Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 254 North Anderson Street, Morganton, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with speeding, liquor law violations, driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

September 6

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 249 Blanwood Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 152 Margo Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.