Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 3 – August 9

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 4

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 1660 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. A battery for construction equipment was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 325 Hodges Valley Road, Boone. A vehicle was reported as damaged.

August 5

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 226 Dark Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny were reported at 321 Mini Storage in Vilas. A pressure washer and chainsaw were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 747 Hidden Spring Road, West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 337 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine felony probation violation and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: September 18.

August 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 276 All Hallows Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Financial card fraud was reported at 3318 Meat Camp Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 234 Mary’s Lane, Ferguson, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

August 7

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication were reported at 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville. The victim reported being hit and choked.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 148 Kerley Drive, Boone, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 4.

August 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 484 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. A small safe with identification documents, silver U.S. currency, and a deed to property was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 431 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: An executive order violation was reported at 741 Roby Greene Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39 of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk was charged with driving under the influence. He was held without bond. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering to terrorize/injure, simple assault, and injury to property. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 18.

August 9

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 155 Freds Road, Boone. A paint sprayer, table saw, framing nail gun, finish nail gun, air compressor, 24-inch TV and a circular saw were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at UHaul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 466 Stony Brook Lane, Deep Gap. Cookware and kitchen pieces were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a dog and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas. A female dog, an outside storage tent, and money were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1030 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 401 Tuttle Drive, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation, larceny of a motor vehicle, and fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date is unavailable.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 3

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 18.

August 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 East King Street, Boone. A Pixel 4 XL smartphone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 901 10 th Street, North Wilkesboro, was brought in on three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $53,000. Court date: September 9.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting and removing an anti-theft device were reported at Rue 21 at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A cardigan and a tie-dye jacket were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Rolls of carpet were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with inhaling toxic vapors. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.

August 6

INCIDENT: Identify theft was reported at 247 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with weapon law violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

August 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 284 Pilgrims Way, Boone. A tactical vest was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

August 8

INCIDENT: Larceny, impersonation, and credit card/ATM fraud were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A wallet, a Capital One credit card, and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, o 916 Joynes Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 1313 Shiley Drive, Durham, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 18.

August 9

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: August 27.