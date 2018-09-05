Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 26 – September 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 705 Greystone Park NE, Atlanta, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 21.

August 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4543 Bamboo Road, Boone. A mailbox was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 132 Battle Cove, Boone. A window was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. Money and an LG cell phone were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and assault on a female were reported at 3715 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.

August 28

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 622 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. A television was reported stolen.

August 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Gasoline was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1904 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 21.

August 30

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 135 Long Street, Boone. $1,112 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 3545 Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 378 Eller Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: September 14.

August 31

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 267 Woodby Ridge Road, Vilas. A bear proof trashcan was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and trespassing was reported at 364 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 174 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 12.

September 1

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, driving left of center and possession of cocaine were reported during a traffic stop at 1503 Old Bristol Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 3706 Sampson Road, Blowing Rock. An antique Victrola record player, two Carter Family Victrola records, a television and a machete were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 746 Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2400 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 110 Stockade Court, Raeford, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center and possession of cocaine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 115 Moonlight Drive, Todd, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $465. Court date: October 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1848 Forest Grove Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 246 Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was brought in on an order for arrest for not paying child support. Cash bond: $536. Court date: September 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 458 White Oak Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,595. Court date: September 28.

September 2

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at 132 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Apt. G, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 605 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone. Two Fender electric guitars, a Fender electric guitar amp, a Dean Markley electric guitar amp and a massage table were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 301 Ray Brown Road, Boone. The victim reported her pet dog being stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 153 Fox Hill Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 179 Dogwood Avenue, Mountain City, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 3

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Inn at Crestwood, 157 Inn at Crestwood Drive, Boone. $5,000 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1206 Virginia Street, Apt. 4, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.