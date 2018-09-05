Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 26 – September 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
August 26
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 705 Greystone Park NE, Atlanta, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 21.
August 27
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4543 Bamboo Road, Boone. A mailbox was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 132 Battle Cove, Boone. A window was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. Money and an LG cell phone were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and assault on a female were reported at 3715 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.
August 28
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 622 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. A television was reported stolen.
August 29
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Gasoline was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1904 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 21.
August 30
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 135 Long Street, Boone. $1,112 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 3545 Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 378 Eller Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: September 14.
August 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 267 Woodby Ridge Road, Vilas. A bear proof trashcan was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault and trespassing was reported at 364 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 174 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 12.
September 1
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, driving left of center and possession of cocaine were reported during a traffic stop at 1503 Old Bristol Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 3706 Sampson Road, Blowing Rock. An antique Victrola record player, two Carter Family Victrola records, a television and a machete were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 746 Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2400 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 110 Stockade Court, Raeford, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center and possession of cocaine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 115 Moonlight Drive, Todd, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $465. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1848 Forest Grove Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 246 Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was brought in on an order for arrest for not paying child support. Cash bond: $536. Court date: September 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 458 White Oak Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,595. Court date: September 28.
September 2
INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at 132 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Apt. G, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 605 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone. Two Fender electric guitars, a Fender electric guitar amp, a Dean Markley electric guitar amp and a massage table were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 301 Ray Brown Road, Boone. The victim reported her pet dog being stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 153 Fox Hill Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 179 Dogwood Avenue, Mountain City, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
September 3
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Inn at Crestwood, 157 Inn at Crestwood Drive, Boone. $5,000 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1206 Virginia Street, Apt. 4, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
August 27
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Kangaroo Express, 1220 W. King Street, Boone. A Redbox machine was reported damaged
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 115 Rogers Drive, Boone. A Huffy Trail Runner bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Financial Card Forgery was reported at Highlands Union Bank, 1013 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 526 Stadium Drive, Apt. 6, Boone.
August 28
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk in Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Shirts and Adidas shoes were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit Card/ATM fraud was reported at 125 Cherrybrook Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 258 Tulip Tree Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 118 Tremont Drive, Boone, was charged with trafficking opium. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on outstanding warrants for probation violation, cyberstalking and extradition/fugitive. Secured bond: $45,000. Court date: September 20.
August 29
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 397 Perkinsville Drive, Apt. 302A, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. An Apple iPhone 6 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 578 Little Creek Road, Todd, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 14.
August 30
INCIDENT: Peeping Tom/Stalking was reported at 258 Tulip Tree Lane.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Nationwide, 379 New Market Boulevard, Suite 1, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 208 Clawson Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for larceny by changing price tag. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 170 Mertie Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open container and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 16174 James B. White Highway, Tabor City, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: September 18.
August 31
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 175 Highland Hills Avenue, Cabin 51, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 286 Faculty Street, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 19.
ARREST: A female suspect, 61, of 299 Creek View Lane, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.
September 2
INCIDENT: Financial transaction card theft was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone. A credit card, debit card and North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 120 N. Cedar Street, Apt. 3706, Charlotte, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of Boone was brought in on outstanding warrants for second degree trespassing and possessing an open container. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.